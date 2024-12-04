Grayscale Investments® Announces Intention to Effect Share Split for Grayscale ® Solana Trust (Ticker: GSOL)

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments® (“Grayscale”), an asset management firm with over a decade of expertise in crypto investing, offering more than 25 crypto investment products, today announced its intention to effect a forward share split of Grayscale ® Solana Trust (OTCQX: GSOL) (the “Trust”). With the share split, shareholders of record on December 5, 2024 (the “Record Date”) will own five post-split shares for every one pre-split share of GSOL they own. The details are as follows:

Product Split Ratio Grayscale ® Solana Trust (OTCQX: GSOL) 5:1

The share split will be payable on December 6, 2024 (the “Payment Date”) to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date and effected on December 9, 2024 (the “Effective Date”). Following the share split, the Trust's shares will continue to be quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol “GSOL.”

The share split is expected to decrease the net asset value represented by a share of GSOL to 20% of the net asset value represented by a share prior to the share split, with a proportionate increase in the number of shares outstanding. For example, every one pre-split share of GSOL will result in five post-split shares of GSOL, each of which will represent ownership in 20% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of a pre-split share.

Based on the Trust having 1,416,427 shares issued and outstanding and each share representing ownership of 0.37068940 of one Solana token as of the date of this press release, immediately after effectiveness of the share split on the Effective Date, the Trust would have 7,082,135 shares issued and outstanding and each share would represent ownership of 0.07413788 of one Solana token.

Illustration of Forward Share Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical 5:1 share split:

Period Number of Shares

Owned Hypothetical NAV

per Share Value of Shares Pre-Split 10 $ 100 $ 1,000 Post-Split 50 $ 20 $ 1,000

Important Disclosures:

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Private placement securities are speculative, illiquid, and entail a high level of risk, including the risk that an investor could lose their entire investment.

Investments in Grayscale Solana Trust (“GSOL” or “Product”) are speculative investments that involve high degrees of risk, including a partial or total loss of invested funds. GSOL is not suitable for any investor that cannot afford loss of the entire investment. The shares of GSOL are intended to reflect the price of the digital asset(s) held by such Product (based on digital asset(s) per share), less such Product’s expenses and other liabilities. Because the Product does not currently operate a redemption program, there can be no assurance that the value of such Product’s shares will reflect the value of the assets held by such Product, less such Product’s expenses and other liabilities, and the shares of such Product, if traded on any secondary market, may trade at a substantial premium over, or a substantial discount to, the value of the assets held by such Product, less such Product’s expenses and other liabilities, and such Product may be unable to meet its investment objective.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as an asset management firm focused on crypto investing. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. Grayscale products are distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosenthal

press@grayscale.com

Client Contact

866-775-0313

info@grayscale.com