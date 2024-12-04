California Water Service Group Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a reflection of the utility’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and corporate citizenship, Newsweek today named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” for 2025. This is the fourth consecutive year that Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognized Group with this honor.

Group was one of only three investor-owned water utilities ranked in the Energy & Utilities category. The 2025 list spans 14 industries and recognizes the top 600 out of the 2,000 largest public companies by revenue.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected this year based on 30 publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and other reports, along with independent survey results. The KPIs focused on company performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas, while the survey asked respondents about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“We have long operated by the mantra to always “do the right thing”—not simply the easy thing—for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders, and for the environment,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO. “To be recognized for our efforts by Newsweek for the fourth year in a row is an honor we do not take lightly, and we will continue striving to enhance our efforts each year to do right by those we serve.”

The full listing is published at www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2025.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

