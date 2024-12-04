Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces New $700 Million Share Repurchase Program and Quarterly Cash Dividend

KATY, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Academy”) (Nasdaq: ASO) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $700 million of its outstanding common stock. This new share repurchase program replaces the preceding share repurchase program, of which $423 million remained at the time this new program was approved, and is effective as of December 4, 2024, for a period of three years.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2024, of $0.11 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2024.

