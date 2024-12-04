Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

| Source: Star Group, L.P. Star Group, L.P.

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
For the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, Star reported a 10.0 percent decrease in total revenue to $240.3 million compared with $266.9 million in the prior-year period, reflecting slightly lower volumes sold and a decrease in selling prices for petroleum products, partially offset by higher service and installation revenue. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter decreased by 0.3 million gallons, or 1.5 percent, to 18.5 million gallons, as the additional volume provided from acquisitions was more than offset by the impact of net customer attrition and other factors.

Star’s net loss increased by $15.4 million in the quarter, to $35.1 million, as a $28.4 million unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments was only partially offset by a $9.1 million increase in income tax benefit, $1.7 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA loss, $1.1 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses, and $1.1 million lower net interest expense.

The Company reported a fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $29.7 million, or $1.7 million less than in the prior year period, as higher home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins, an increase in service and installation profitability, and additional EBITDA from acquisitions, more than offset an increase in operating expenses and a decline in home heating oil and propane volume sold.

“As we move into the heating season and begin a new fiscal year, it’s a great time to reflect on the past twelve months’ performance,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Temperatures in fiscal 2024 were roughly flat year-over-year, and total revenue fell modestly due to slightly lower volumes and selling prices. However, full year Adjusted EBITDA rose by $14.7 million, reflecting an increase in home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins and higher service and installation profitability. We continue to focus on cost containment and the pursuit of attractive acquisitions. At the same time, we remain vigilant in working to address net customer attrition which, at 4.2% in fiscal 2024, was up slightly year-over-year. As we enter the heating season, we believe the Company is well prepared to respond to anything Mother Nature throws our way, while providing our customers with superior customer service.”

Fiscal 2024 Compared to Fiscal 2023
For fiscal 2024, Star reported a 9.6 percent decrease in total revenue to $1.8 billion compared with $2.0 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting a decrease in total volume sold and a decline in selling prices in response to lower wholesale product costs. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during fiscal 2024 declined by 5.8 million gallons, or 2.2 percent, to 253.4 million gallons as the additional volume provided from acquisitions and other factors was more than offset by net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star’s geographic areas of operation were less than 0.1 percent warmer than during the prior-year period but 15.1 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star’s net income increased by $3.3 million for fiscal 2024, to $35.2 million, as a $14.7 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA, a $3.9 million decrease in net interest expense, a $0.9 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses and a $0.7 million decrease in income tax expense were largely offset by a $17.0 million unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 increased by $14.7 million, to $111.6 million, as an increase in home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins, an increase in service and installation profitability and the additional Adjusted EBITDA from acquisitions more than offset a 10.9 million gallon decrease in home heating oil and propane volume in the base business, a $5.0 million reduction in the Company’s weather hedge benefit and an increase in base business total operating expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)
EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:

  • compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;
  • financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;
  • operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;
  • ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and
  • the viability of acquisitions, capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations, as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.

REMINDER:
Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, December 5, 2024. The webcast will be accessible on the company’s website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 888-346-3470 (or 412-317-5169 for international callers).

About Star Group, L.P.
Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Forward Looking Information
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

(financials follow)

 
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  September 30,
(in thousands)  2024   2023 
ASSETS    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $117,335  $45,191 
Receivables, net of allowance of $6,434 and $8,375, respectively  94,981   114,079 
Inventories  41,587   56,463 
Fair asset value of derivative instruments     10,660 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  27,566   28,308 
Total current assets  281,469   254,701 
Property and equipment, net  104,534   105,404 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  91,141   90,643 
Goodwill  275,829   262,103 
Intangibles, net  98,712   76,306 
Restricted cash  250   250 
Captive insurance collateral  74,851   70,717 
Deferred charges and other assets, net  12,825   15,354 
Total assets $939,611  $875,478 
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $31,547  $35,609 
Revolving credit facility borrowings  5   240 
Fair liability value of derivative instruments  13,971   118 
Current maturities of long-term debt  21,000   20,500 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  19,832   18,085 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  116,317   115,606 
Unearned service contract revenue  66,424   63,215 
Customer credit balances  104,700   111,508 
Total current liabilities  373,796   364,881 
Long-term debt  187,811   127,327 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  75,916   77,600 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  21,922   25,771 
Other long-term liabilities  16,273   16,175 
Partners’ capital    
Common unitholders  282,058   281,862 
General partner  (5,714)  (4,615)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (12,451)  (13,523)
Total partners’ capital  263,893   263,724 
Total liabilities and partners’ capital $939,611  $875,478 
     


 
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except per unit data)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
  (unaudited) (unaudited)    
Sales:        
Product $155,943  $188,035  $1,448,792  $1,650,741 
Installations and services  84,388   78,902   317,307   302,121 
Total sales  240,331   266,937   1,766,099   1,952,862 
Cost and expenses:        
Cost of product  113,814   149,727   980,831   1,204,184 
Cost of installations and services  68,637   66,477   283,444   277,927 
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments  10,756   (17,645)  19,018   1,977 
Delivery and branch expenses  81,392   76,661   366,381   353,614 
Depreciation and amortization expenses  8,117   9,203   31,494   32,350 
General and administrative expenses  7,074   6,161   28,405   25,780 
Finance charge income  (900)  (658)  (4,576)  (5,515)
Operating income (loss)  (48,559)  (22,989)  61,102   62,545 
Interest expense, net  (1,841)  (2,930)  (11,560)  (15,532)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  (242)  (252)  (988)  (1,084)
Income (loss) before income taxes $(50,642) $(26,171) $48,554  $45,929 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (15,556)  (6,442)  13,331   13,984 
Net income (loss) $(35,086) $(19,729) $35,223  $31,945 
General Partner’s interest in net income (loss)  (326)  (180)  311   288 
Limited Partners’ interest in net income (loss) $(34,760) $(19,549) $34,912  $31,657 
         
         
Per unit data (Basic and Diluted):        
Net income (loss) available to limited partners $(1.00) $(0.55) $0.99  $0.89 
Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings        0.09   0.08 
Basic and diluted income per Limited Partner Unit: $(1.00) $(0.55) $0.90  $0.81 
         
Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted)  34,686   35,603   35,273   35,694 
         


 
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)  2024   2023 
Net loss $(35,086) $(19,729)
Plus:    
Income tax benefit  (15,556)  (6,442)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  242   252 
Interest expense, net  1,841   2,930 
Depreciation and amortization  8,117   9,203 
EBITDA  (40,442)  (13,786)
(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments  10,756   (17,645)
Adjusted EBITDA  (29,686)  (31,431)
Add / (subtract)    
Income tax benefit  15,556   6,442 
Interest expense, net  (1,841)  (2,930)
Provision for losses on accounts receivable  1,097   1,251 
Decrease in accounts receivables  32,502   24,106 
Decrease (increase) in inventories  1,566   (2,757)
Increase in customer credit balances  34,970   33,070 
Change in deferred taxes  (1,494)  9,783 
Change in other operating assets and liabilities  (14,059)  (16,591)
Net cash provided by operating activities $38,611  $20,943 
Net cash used in investing activities $(29,984) $(22,617)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $63,007  $(10,281)
     
     
Home heating oil and propane gallons sold  18,500   18,800 
Other petroleum products  33,700   34,300 
Total all products  52,200   53,100 
     


 
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
 
  Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)  2024   2023 
Net income $35,223  $31,945 
Plus:    
Income tax expense  13,331   13,984 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  988   1,084 
Interest expense, net  11,560   15,532 
Depreciation and amortization  31,494   32,350 
EBITDA  92,596   94,895 
(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments  19,018   1,977 
Adjusted EBITDA  111,614   96,872 
Add / (subtract)    
Income tax expense  (13,331)  (13,984)
Interest expense, net  (11,560)  (15,532)
Provision for losses on accounts receivable  8,042   9,761 
Decrease in receivables  11,271   15,566 
Decrease in inventories  18,475   26,994 
(Decrease) increase in customer credit balances  (15,546)  17,585 
Change in deferred taxes  (3,989)  (501)
Change in other operating assets and liabilities  6,002   (13,103)
Net cash provided by operating activities $110,978  $123,658 
Net cash used in investing activities $(61,185) $(28,197)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $22,351  $(64,890)
     
     
Home heating oil and propane gallons sold  253,400   259,200 
Other petroleum products  129,100   139,000 
Total all products  382,500   398,200 


CONTACT:  
Star Group, L.P. Chris Witty
Investor Relations Darrow Associates
203/328-7310 646/438-9385 or cwitty@darrowir.com