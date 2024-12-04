Ultralife Corporation to Present at The Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI), today announced it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company’s 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Ultralife will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ultralife, you may submit your request online via the registration link provided. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_112571/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government/defense and commercial customers across the globe. Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.