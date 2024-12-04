Perth, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONFIDENCE BOOSTING INFILL DRILLING AT NYANZAGA PROJECT

Perth, Western Australia/December 5, 2024/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing resource definition drilling being conducted at its recently acquired Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania (Nyanzaga or the Project).

Designed to increase Perseus’s understanding of Nyanzaga’s Mineral Resource, a programme of drilling commenced in August 2024. This work aimed to supplement and where needed, fill in gaps in the work done by previous owners. The programme was also intended to provide additional information required to inform a change in mine design from the prior owner’s plan of a small open pit plus underground operation to the large-scale open pit operation contemplated by Perseus.

By mid-November 2024, eight drill rigs were operating on the site and a total of 20,278 m of combined reverse circulation (RC) and diamond (DD) drilling of the Stage 1 Tusker Hill Infill Resource Development Program was complete, representing 77% of the budgeted 26,250 m Tusker program.

The objective of this drilling program was to infill existing drilling completed predominantly at a spacing of 40 m × 40 m, to a nominal drill pattern of 20 m × 40 m to provide additional confidence in the defined mineralisation. While the program is ongoing, results achieved to date are positive, with the more significant results including:

Further geotechnical, metallurgical and sterilisation drilling programs are ongoing on site to further inform final pit designs ahead of a Final Investment Decision (FID) which is expected to be made by Perseus in late January 2025.

THE NYANZAGA GOLD PROJECT, TANZANIA

Nyanzaga is located in north-western Tanzania, within the Sengerema District of the Mwanza Region, south of Lake Victoria approximately 60 kilometres southwest of Mwanza (Tanzania’s second largest city). The Project is located on the north-eastern flank of the Sukumaland Archaean Greenstone Belt of the Lake Victoria Goldfield, approximately 60 km east of Anglogold Ashanti’s Geita Gold Mine and 35 km northeast of Barrick’s Bulyanhulu Gold Mine. The Project area covers Nyanzian greenstone volcanic rocks and sediments typical of the greenstone belts of the central craton.

The Nyanzaga’s Mineral Resource Estimates consist of a Measured and Indicated Resource of 24.2 Mt grading 3.64 g/t gold for 2.8 Moz gold and an Inferred Resource of 5.8 Mt grading 2.4 g/t gold for 0.5 Moz gold. It has a Probable Ore Reserve Estimate of 40.1 Mt grading 2.01 g/t Au for 2.6 Moz gold.

These estimates were released by OreCorp Limited in ASX releases dated 12 September 2017 titled “MRE Update for the Nyanzaga Project Increasing Category and Grade”, 5 May 2022 titled “DFS Completion and Kilimani Mineral Resource Estimate update within the Nyanzaga Special Mining Licence – Tanzania”, and 22 August 2022 titled “Nyanzaga DFS Delivers Robust Results”, available on www.perseusmining.com.

As these estimates are Foreign Estimates for the purpose of Canadian NI 43-101 disclosure, it should be noted that these estimates have been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and have not been reported in accordance with NI 43-101 and thata Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the resource estimate as current in accordance with NI 43-101.

OVERVIEW OF WORK PROGRAMS & RESULTS

Perseus is well advanced in its review of Nyanzaga’s existing geology, mining engineering and mineral processing studies. Additional geotechnical and mineral processing test work and analysis is also underway to ensure optimal value can be extracted by development of the Project by Perseus. The comprehensive review of all aspects of the Project will result in the production of Perseus’s Mineral Resource estimate and Ore Reserve estimate for Nyanzaga to support the development FID which is expected to be made by Perseus in January 2025.

Designed to increase Perseus’s understanding of the Nyanzaga Mineral Resource, a programme of drilling was also started in August 2024. This work aimed to supplement and where needed, fill in gaps in the work done by previous owners. The programme was also intended to provide additional information required to inform a change in mine design from the prior owner’s plan of a small open cut plus underground operation to the large-scale open pit operation contemplated by Perseus.

By mid-November 2024, eight drill rigs were operating on the site and a total of 20,278 m of combined reverse circulation (RC) and diamond (DD) drilling of the Stage 1 Tusker Hill Infill Resource Development Program was complete, representing 77% of the budgeted 26,250 m Tusker program.

The objective of this drilling program was to infill existing drilling completed predominantly at a spacing of 40 m × 40 m, to a nominal drill pattern of 20 m × 40 m to provide additional confidence in the defined mineralization.

While the program is ongoing, results achieved to date are positive, with the more significant results received to date including:

Hole Intercept NYZDD1340 56m @ 3.44 g/t gold from 273m and 111m @ 5.02 g/t gold from 438m including 11m @ 22.02 g/t gold from 456m and 11m @ 17.09 g/t gold from 490m



NYZRCDD1336 114m @ 3.72 g/t gold from 284m including 4m @ 20.84 g/t gold from 348m and 20m @ 5.18 g/t gold from 361m



NYZRCDD1353* 42m @ 4.74 g/t gold from 158m (pre collar only, additional results pending)



NYZDD1329 41.6m @ 3.99 g/t gold from 35m including 16m @ 7.13 g/t gold from 49m



NYZDD1329 41.6m @ 3.99 g/t gold from 35m including 16m @ 7.13 g/t gold from 49m



NYZDD1330 76m @ 2.07 g/t gold from 88m including 14m @ 3.87 g/t gold from 89m



NYZRC1361 10m @ 3.10 g/t gold from 127m



NYZRCDD1328 83m @ 2.29 g/t gold from 233m including 4m @ 28.13 g/t gold from 307m



NYZRCDD1331 77m @ 2.92 g/t gold from 304m including 7m @ 11.50 g/t gold from 374m



NYZRCDD1332 55m @ 1.97 g/t gold from 374m



NYZRCDD1338 33.2m @ 3.02 g/t gold from 517m



NYZRCDD1341 53m @ 2.27 g/t gold from 287m including 16m @ 4.06 g/t gold from 296m



NYZRCDD1345 41m @ 2.12 g/t gold from 154m



NYZRCDD1347*: 30m @ 2.65 g/t gold from 373m (additional results pending)



NYZRCDD1356A 45m @ 2.03 g/t gold from 112m



NYZRCDD1358 55m @ 2.63 g/t gold from 206m





Note: Some assays are incomplete – i.e. not all assays have been received at the time of reporting including holes marked by * and noted in the figure captions.

Figures illustrating the key aspects of the Nyanzaga Gold Project are presented in Appendix 1. Drill collar details and significant intercepts (>2 m above 0.5 g/t gold Au) are summarised in Table 1 in Appendix 2.

OTHER PROJECT ACTIVITIES

Full scale construction is anticipated to commence in late January 2025 post the Project FID. Aside from the drilling programmes detailed above, significant progress has been made in preparation for the FID including:

Front End Engineering Design (FEED) is nearing completion. The FEED focussed on right sizing the process plant throughput to align with the Perseus Feasibility work, incorporating the Perseus lessons learnt from our existing operations and detailed project execution planning.

Resettlement Action Plan – construction of community housing is progressing well, with first homes on track for handover prior to end of December 2024.

An early works program is underway to prepare the site for full construction including: construction camp improvements, establishment of services, procurement of owners capability equipment and clearing of land in camp and process areas.

Work is advanced on agreeing amendments to the existing Framework Agreement between Perseus’s Tanzanian subsidiary and the Government of Tanzania. This work is specifically aimed at aligning the Agreement with legislation and regulations introduced following the execution of the original agreement.





Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine, said:



“When Perseus acquired the Nyanzaga Gold Project earlier this year, we were confident that, in our hands, Nyanzaga could be developed into a high-quality gold mine capable of generating significant benefits for all stakeholders, including our shareholders, employees, the host government and communities in Tanzania.



The results of the work carried out by Perseus on the Project to date, especially the very promising results of the infill resource definition drilling, has reinforced our belief that our goal is achievable.



We are looking forward to making a Final Investment Decision on the development of Nyanzaga in January 2025 and adding a high-quality operation to our existing geopolitically diversified, African focussed asset portfolio of gold mining operations and development projects.



Following the Final Investment Decision in January 2025, development works will commence immediately, leading to the production of first gold at the Nyanzaga Gold Mine by January 2027.”





This announcement has been approved for release by Perseus Mining Limited's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine.

