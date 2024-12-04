Benekiva Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments to Drive Continued Growth and Deliver Exceptional Value

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benekiva, a leading insurtech company dedicated to modernizing claims and servicing operations, is excited to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of four accomplished professionals:

Krista Eger as Vice President of Product

Mike Shea as Vice President of Sales

Jim Girard as Vice President of Technology

Christina Sciarrota as Vice President of Customer Delivery

These strategic appointments build on Benekiva’s foundation of excellence and reflect its commitment to scaling innovation, operational efficiency, and client satisfaction while aligning with its mission to deliver exceptional value to insurance carriers and beneficiaries.

Krista Eger, Vice President of Product, brings a unique blend of experience in claims processing and leadership, having led claims processing teams and driven product innovations that optimize processes and enhance user experiences. Her expertise in understanding customer needs, market trends, and emerging technologies positions her to deliver solutions that exceed client expectations and drive the future of insurance technology.

Mike Shea, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, is an accomplished enterprise sales executive with deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of exceeding sales goals. His expertise in partnering with clients to drive digital innovation, cut costs, and achieve business objectives makes him a trusted leader in advancing Benekiva’s mission. Mike’s passion for building and maintaining strong relationships will ensure Benekiva continues to deliver strategic value to its growing client base.

Jim Girard, Vice President of Technology, brings extensive expertise in developing scalable, secure, and innovative technology solutions. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Benekiva’s platform capabilities, ensuring the company remains a leader in the insurtech space and continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Christina Sciarrota, Vice President of Customer Delivery, has a proven track record of transforming business initiatives and enhancing client satisfaction. With experience spanning globally recognized organizations, Christina is skilled in process reengineering, streamlining operations, and delivering scalable solutions. Her leadership will ensure Benekiva's clients receive unparalleled support and efficiency in claims operations.

This expansion of our leadership team underscores Benekiva’s continued growth and unwavering commitment to delivering ‘wow’ experiences for our clients,” said Brent Williams, Founder and CEO of Benekiva. “Each of these leaders brings unparalleled expertise and a passion for driving innovation, reinforcing Benekiva as a trusted partner in the insurance industry. More importantly, this milestone represents our focus on leadership enablement at all levels—an intentional move to address past gaps and ensure we are equipping our leaders with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed. By prioritizing enablement, we are positioning Benekiva for sustained growth and continued transformation.

Tony Diodato, President of Benekiva, added, “With the combined talent of our expanded leadership team, we are positioned to elevate our operations and achieve new levels of success. This team’s dedication to excellence and client-first innovation is integral to our ongoing journey of transforming claims and servicing operations.”

These leadership appointments reinforce Benekiva’s mission to modernize claims operations, delivering exceptional efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction through its innovative solutions.

For more information about Benekiva and its leadership team, please visit www.benekiva.com.

About Benekiva

Benekiva is a leader in the insurtech space, committed to revolutionizing claims and servicing operations within the insurance industry. With a "Beneficiary first" mindset, Benekiva’s platform integrates diverse elements of claims operations to deliver seamless, efficient, and exceptional experiences for both carriers and beneficiaries.

Media Contact:

Maura Gilson O'Donnell

Director of Marketing, Benekiva

maura@benekiva.com

www.benekiva.com