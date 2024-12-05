Arthera Launches $AA Token, Revolutionizing Web3 with Gas Pass Subscription Model





Arthera, a groundbreaking blockchain platform, has successfully launched its $AA token, marking a major milestone in its mission to revolutionize Web3 adoption. At the heart of this innovation is Arthera’s Gas Pass subscription model, which eliminates unpredictable gas fees and enables seamless, cost-effective access to decentralized applications (dApps).

BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arthera has successfully conducted its IDO on three prominent launchpads: BullPerks, Kommunitas, and MaticLaunchpad, ensuring that the $AA token reaches a wide and diverse audience. This launch solidifies Arthera’s position at the forefront of Web3 innovation, offering participants an opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking ecosystem designed to promote mass adoption and gas-free transactions across decentralized platforms.

Arthera addresses a major pain point in the blockchain space: gas fees. A recent survey revealed that 45% of blockchain users cite high gas fees as a significant barrier to Web3 adoption. Arthera’s subscription model effectively eliminates this obstacle, allowing users to subscribe once and avoid transaction costs across multiple decentralized applications (dApps). This is a game-changer, especially considering the rapid growth of Web3 adoption, which is increasing at a rate of 113% year-over-year, according to ConsenSys. Arthera is already ahead of the curve, with its mainnet live, the subscription platform operational, and the MPC/Smart Wallet SDK launched. These milestones demonstrate Arthera’s ability to execute quickly and effectively in a fast-evolving market.

Arthera's innovative approach integrates a subscription-based Gas Pass model that empowers users and developers by eliminating the unpredictable nature of traditional blockchain gas fees. Through this unique model, businesses can offer seamless Web3 experiences to their users, driving adoption and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. Arthera’s platform also combines Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility with Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, providing unprecedented scalability, security, and efficiency.

Arthera stands out with its focus on creating seamless Web2 to Web3 transitions for businesses and users. By combining subscription models and Pay-as-You-Go systems, Arthera removes the barriers traditionally associated with blockchain adoption, making it accessible to mainstream users. The Gas Pass system is designed to provide predictable and transparent costs, ensuring that users don’t face unexpected transaction fees when interacting with dApps.

The $AA token serves as the core utility within the Arthera ecosystem, enabling seamless interaction with the platform’s subscription-based and Pay-as-You-Go models. It is used to pay for Gas Pass subscriptions, eliminating unpredictable gas fees when accessing decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, $AA powers staking mechanisms, allowing users to earn rewards by supporting the platform’s liquidity. The token also functions as a medium for governance, giving holders voting rights on key platform decisions, and facilitates transactions within the ecosystem, including NFT purchases, upgrades, and other digital assets, driving the overall economy of Arthera.

No other platform has fully integrated a multi-chain, subscription-based system that enables seamless access across different dApps. Arthera stands out by offering users a unified subscription model that eliminates gas fees and provides predictable, flat-rate pricing for decentralized applications. This innovative approach streamlines the user experience, allowing individuals to engage with multiple dApps without worrying about fluctuating transaction costs, making Arthera a leader in Web3 adoption and interoperability across blockchain ecosystems.

Within the first six hours of its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on prominent launchpads, Arthera achieved significant momentum, raising over 65% of its targeted funding. This enthusiastic response highlights the strong demand for Arthera’s innovative subscription-based model and its mission to eliminate gas fees while fostering mass adoption of Web3 technologies. Looking ahead, Arthera plans to expand its ecosystem with new dApp integrations, enhanced utility for the $AA token, and strategic partnerships with key players in the blockchain and business sectors, further solidifying its position as a leader in scalable, user-friendly Web3 solutions.

Post IDO and TGE of the $AA token, Arthera is going to create a robust strategy to sustain demand and increase buying power. The plan focuses on community engagement through incentive programs, staking rewards, airdrops, and loyalty bonuses, as well as regular events like AMAs and webinars to keep users involved. Expanding the token’s utility is key, with deep integration into Arthera’s ecosystem for transactions, subscriptions, and premium features, alongside strategic partnerships to broaden its use. To ensure market stability, Arthera will manage liquidity pools on major DEXs and collaborate with market makers to support liquidity and minimize volatility. Targeted marketing campaigns and influencer partnerships will drive awareness, while a token burn mechanism will reduce supply and increase scarcity. Additionally, staking and yield farming opportunities will incentivize long-term holding. By continuing development, enhancing features, and expanding products, Arthera aims to ensure sustained demand for the $AA token, securing its long-term success and growth in the market.

Arthera’s long-term vision is to reshape the Web3 landscape by creating a seamless, inclusive decentralized ecosystem. With the introduction of Arthera Game Pass and Arthera DeFi Pass, users can subscribe to access a wide range of games and DeFi dApps without the burden of gas fees, simplifying the experience and making it more accessible to everyone. Arthera also aims to become the leading decentralized infrastructure for businesses, offering solutions like the Digital Product Passport to empower companies with cost-effective, efficient tools that drive adoption. Looking ahead, Arthera plans to expand its subscription model across multiple blockchains, enabling users to enjoy uninterrupted access to their favorite dApps across chains while eliminating the hassle of managing gas fees. This multi-chain approach ensures flexibility, convenience, and truly democratizes the Web3 experience, putting accessibility, simplicity, and empowerment at the core of its mission.

About Arthera

Arthera is a Layer 1 blockchain platform designed to empower businesses and users with decentralized Software-as-a-Service (dSaaS) solutions. Combining EVM compatibility and DAG-powered scalability, Arthera provides a sustainable, user-friendly environment for businesses to offer blockchain-based services. With its Gas Pass subscription model and $AA token, Arthera is setting the standard for predictable, gas-free Web3 experiences that drive mass adoption across the blockchain ecosystem.

Contact:

Alin olteanu

Alin.olteanu@arthera.net

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Arthera. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3614a495-2a35-428c-ba6b-89364bcdf902