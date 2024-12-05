MEDIAALPHA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MediaAlpha Inc. on Behalf of MediaAlpha Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MediaAlpha Inc. (“MediaAlpha” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MAX) on behalf of MediaAlpha stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MediaAlpha has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Shares of MediaAlpha fell 29% after reports indicated the FTC may file a complaint against the company for alleged violations related to advertising, marketing, and data practices related to MediaAlpha’s Health Insurance segment. This follows earlier reporting about potential wrongdoing in the company's Health Insurance segment.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MediaAlpha shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

