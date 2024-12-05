SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of global onchain technology company OKX, has issued updates for December 5, 2024.

OKX Ventures Report: Next Wave of Blockchain Infrastructure Could Enable Large-Scale Applications by 2027

OKX Ventures, in partnership with Fundamental Labs, today released their latest analysis on blockchain infrastructure evolution, forecasting significant technological advancement in the coming years. The report, part of OKX Ventures' 'Crypto Evolution Theory' series, suggests that current infrastructure developments could enable the emergence of super applications capable of handling large-scale adoption within the next 2-3 years.



The comprehensive analysis highlights several key developments in the blockchain ecosystem, including:

Maturation of DeFi infrastructure across major chains

Advanced solutions emerging for high-concurrency applications in AI, social platforms and gaming

Evolution of high-performance solutions through parallel EVM and zk coprocessors

Optimization of cross-chain operations and financial interactions

The report also explores new opportunities following ETF approvals, particularly in payment systems, AI infrastructure, social platforms and Real-World Assets (RWA). Additionally, it highlights the growing importance of innovations in data availability, coprocessors, solver networks and chain abstraction in enhancing overall ecosystem performance.

To read the full research report, please click here .

