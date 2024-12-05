Pozalabs Introduces Eapy, Enhancing Music Composition with AI

Photo courtesy of Pozalabs

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pozalabs, an artificial intelligence (AI)- powered music technology company, announced the official launch of Eapy, a new web-based idea creation tool designed to improve the productivity of music composers.

Eapy has a “canvas” function for managing composition ideas with AI-generated MIDI samples, offering an integrated solution to simplify the creative process for music producers worldwide.

The new tool tackles a challenge in the music production industry by unifying multiple services composers typically use into a user-friendly platform. Its “canvas” function manages various elements that inspire music producers, including music snippets, photos, and voice memos. This integration aims to improve productivity by removing the need for composers to manage dozens of different services during their creative process.

Another notable feature of Eapy is its offering of AI-generated MIDI samples, which distinguishes it from competitors in the market.

Unlike some AI music generation services that have sparked controversy for using artists' works without permission, Pozalabs creates all AI-generated MIDI samples in Eapy using only its MIDI data.

This method prevents the tool from contributing to the data copyright issues currently affecting the global music market. It also sets Eapy apart from its competitors, such as Suno and UDIO, which have faced legal challenges for using copyrighted material in AI training.

In November, Eapy unveiled an upgraded AI-generated MIDI sample feature, enabling users to create, stack, and mix samples like building blocks to craft unique compositions. These samples, ranging from four to 16 bars, come in three types: chord progressions, instrumental tracks, and vocal toplines.

Pozalabs’ Eapy is the first service in Korea to provide vocal topline samples in Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI) file format, giving composers editable files to support their creative process.

The accuracy of Eapy's AI-generated samples directly relates to the specificity of user inputs. When the genre, mood, tempo, and the number of bars are specified, users can generate high-quality MIDI samples that closely match their compositional intent.

This feature creates a new standard in music composition. AI-generated samples will now serve as raw materials for producers to modify and incorporate into original tracks.

Wongil Huh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Pozalabs, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "Eapy is truly a major development in music composition technology. It is a service that anyone who loves music can easily use, whether professional composers or enthusiasts. Pozalabs looks forward to seeing how Eapy will inspire creativity and simplify the composition process for users worldwide."

Users can now access Eapy for free, receiving one gigabyte of storage upon signing up on the website .

Pozalabs plans to expand Eapy's capabilities in 2025 by adding a storage function and features that allow users to input images, voice memos, and videos to generate AI-based audio tracks.

About Pozalabs

Pozalabs is an AI company specializing in music generation and production. With a mission to "Spread the joy of music with AI" and a vision to "Ignite your creativity," Pozalabs develops ethical and inventive AI-powered music solutions. The company's portfolio includes LAIVE, an AI music generator. Pozalabs also advances AI music research while strongly focusing on ethical data use and copyright compliance.

