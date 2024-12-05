Unipaas and PSE Consulting launch how-to guide for SaaS platforms to drive 10X Average Revenue Per User with next-generation embedded payments

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipaas, the payments provider empowering SaaS platforms to create tailored payment journeys for their specific customers and sector needs, in cooperation with PSE Consulting, have launched “Unlocking the full value of embedded payments”. The how-to guide offers SaaS platforms a blueprint on how to 10x ARPU by effectively sizing, designing, launching, and scaling embedded payments.

A major challenge for SaaS businesses is unlocking the tremendous potential of embedded payments. The knowledge and solutions gap is significant. The majority of information on the former focuses on embedded payments market analysis while offerings for the latter remain technical integration focussed. Resulting in significant time, monetary, and human resources being spent on multiple complex integrations that underwhelm customers and fall short of the promise of embedded payments.

As such, many platforms struggle with adoption and revenue generation. To ensure the creation of effective approaches to boosting these key metrics, the research was conducted with several leading SaaS players across verticals including transportation, school and nursery management, salons, property technology, leisure clubs, health practices, and accounting management.

Consequently, the research not only provides a thorough market analysis, but offers the practical insights, strategic recommendations, and key success factors needed to optimise user engagement, effectively implement and scale embedded payments, and maximise average revenue per user.

David Avgi, CEO and Founder, Unipaas: “We saw a gap in the SaaS embedded payments market. The opportunity to add value and revenue growth was and remains tremendous but can’t be addressed with off-the-shelf, technology-centred solutions. At Unipaas, we deploy both the most advanced technology and human guidance to help platforms design tailored payment journeys their customers love. With this white paper, we wanted to showcase SaaS platforms’ perspectives while giving them new paths forward on how to be successful with embedded payments and unlock their full value.”

Chris Jones, Managing Director, PSE Consulting: “All the software platforms we spoke to while conducting the research told us about the amount of time, energy, and financial resources they put into creating a compelling payment proposition. Yet, adoption rates often remain low. This demands attention to the issue that technology-focused offerings have tremendous shortcomings and to the need for a bigger ‘Better Together’ narrative for the combined offering of software and payments. We are happy to contribute to this conversation with this report, and hope it will encourage SaaS leaders to create the great payment experiences that increase adoption.”

About Unipaas

Unipaas is a leading Payment-as-a-Service provider, enabling SaaS businesses to deliver embedded payment solutions their customers love. Our unified interface delivers seamless payment collection for online and mobile checkouts as well as e-invoices, via cards, bank transfers, and direct debits. Our fully managed services backed by dedicated experts and the latest technology empower businesses to optimise payment journeys while focusing on what matters most—growth and customer satisfaction.

About PSE

PSE Consulting is a leading global provider of payment advisory services to players across the payments landscape. PSE’s expertise has enabled it to deliver actionable market insights and operational optimisation to senior payments leaders for over 30 years.