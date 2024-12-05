Small Molecule API Business Industry Research Report 2024: Global Market to Grow by Over $75 Billion to 2030 - Increasing Focus on Targeted Small Molecule Therapies Drives Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule API - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Small Molecule API was estimated at US$154.7 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$230.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the small molecule API market is driven by several factors. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the ongoing demand for effective and affordable medications are primary drivers. The aging global population and rising healthcare expenditures in developing countries are also contributing to market expansion. Technological advancements in drug discovery and manufacturing are propelling market growth by enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs.

Additionally, the trend towards personalized medicine, which requires the development of targeted small molecule therapies, is boosting demand for innovative APIs. Regulatory support for generic drugs and the expiration of patents for several blockbuster drugs are further fueling market growth by encouraging the production of cost-effective generic APIs.

The increasing focus on sustainable manufacturing practices is generating new opportunities for companies to differentiate themselves in the market. As these trends continue to evolve, the small molecule API market is poised for sustained growth, driven by advancements in technology and a growing emphasis on addressing global health challenges.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Synthetic Molecule segment, which is expected to reach US$183.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.0%. The Biotech Molecule segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $42.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $48.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels Demand for Small Molecule APIs

Advances in High-Throughput Screening Technologies Strengthen Drug Discovery Efforts

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Development Throws Spotlight on Innovation

Adoption of Continuous Manufacturing Processes Drives Efficiency and Cost Reduction

Expansion of Personalized Medicine Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rise in Healthcare Expenditures in Developing Countries Spurs Market Growth

Expiration of Patents for Blockbuster Drugs Accelerates Demand for Generic APIs

Increasing Focus on Targeted Small Molecule Therapies Drives Adoption

Growing Investment in R&D by Pharmaceutical Companies Propels Market Innovation

Technological Innovations in Computational Chemistry Drive New Drug Discoveries

Rising Demand for Effective and Affordable Medications Generates Market Opportunities

Growth of Outsourcing in API Manufacturing Propels Market Expansion

Increasing Use of Machine Learning in Predictive Analysis for Drug Development Drives Efficiency

