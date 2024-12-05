Robot Operating System Market Size Poised to Hit USD 2143.60 million by 2034, Driven by a 12.8% CAGR | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The market size of the robot operating system market was valued at USD 643.91 million in 2024. The market is expected to rise from USD 724.47 million in 2025 to USD 2143.60 million by 2034, displaying a CAGR of 12.8% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Introduction

What is a Robot Operating System?

The Robot Operating System (ROS) is an open-source framework and set of tools that helps developers and researchers build and reuse code for robotics applications. Instead of being a real operating system, the Robot Operating System (ROS) is a framework and collection of tools that give a heterogeneous computer cluster the functionality of an operating system. Although it is not just useful for robots, most of the tools offered are designed to work with peripheral hardware. It includes software libraries, drivers, algorithms, and developer tools. ROS is used to build robot applications. With its robust developer tools, cutting-edge algorithms, and drivers.

Everything you require for your next robotics project is available in ROS. Additionally, it's all open source. ROS is a member of an international open-source community of developers, engineers, and enthusiasts who strive to increase the availability and accessibility of robots.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/robot-operating-system-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Robot Operating System Market Report and Scope Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2025 USD 643.91 million Market value by 2034 USD 2143.60 million CAGR 12.8%from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Leaders of Robot Operating System Market

Contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, increased investments, and collaboration with other organizations are examples of significant market developments. In order to increase their worldwide presence, market players are also taking part in a variety of strategic initiatives. Among the leading companies in the robot operating system market are:

ABB Ltd.

Clearpath Robots

Denso

FANUC

iRobot Corporation

KUKA AG

Microsoft

Omron Corporation

Universal Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Industry Adoption of Automation: Major organizations use automated systems to guarantee high-quality products and maximize production efficiency. Thus, the market for robot operating system solutions has grown due to companies adopting robot operating systems more frequently due to this interoperability.

Growing Uses in Agriculture, Logistics, and Healthcare: As robots are employed in a greater variety of fields, including healthcare, logistics, and agriculture, there is a growing need for flexible operating systems in the robotics industry. To satisfy the growing demands of the industry, these operating systems must support a wide range of functionalities. Therefore, a notable rise in the robot operating system market share has resulted from the growing use of these systems in the food and agriculture sectors for jobs like packaging and applying pesticides, among other things.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/robot-operating-system-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Regional Overview

In 2024, North America's robot operating system market held the biggest share. The area is leading the way in technological advancement, especially in the areas of automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The robot operating system market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. Significant industrialization and broad automation adoption in the manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and healthcare sectors have occurred in the region, which includes nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The market has grown as a result of the robot operating system's crucial role in advancing robotic automation in these industries.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/robot-operating-system-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Robot Operating System Market Segmentation

By Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robotics

Collaborative Robots

SCARA Robots

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)

End of Line Packaging

Home Automation and Security

Inventory Management

Mapping and Navigation

Metal Sampling and Press Trending

Personal Assistance

Pick and Place

Plastic Injection and Blow Molding

Testing and Quality Inspection

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Metal and Machinery

Plastics

Rubber and Chemicals

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse More Research Reports:

Viral Sensitizers Market Trends

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Size

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Share

Blockchain Security Market Growth

Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure Market Forecast

Surgical Sponges Market Analysis

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter