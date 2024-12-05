Robot Operating System Market Size Poised to Hit USD 2143.60 million by 2034, Driven by a 12.8% CAGR | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
The market size of the robot operating system market was valued at USD 643.91 million in 2024. The market is expected to rise from USD 724.47 million in 2025 to USD 2143.60 million by 2034, displaying a CAGR of 12.8% from 2025 to 2034.
Market Introduction
What is a Robot Operating System?
The Robot Operating System (ROS) is an open-source framework and set of tools that helps developers and researchers build and reuse code for robotics applications. Instead of being a real operating system, the Robot Operating System (ROS) is a framework and collection of tools that give a heterogeneous computer cluster the functionality of an operating system. Although it is not just useful for robots, most of the tools offered are designed to work with peripheral hardware. It includes software libraries, drivers, algorithms, and developer tools. ROS is used to build robot applications. With its robust developer tools, cutting-edge algorithms, and drivers.
Everything you require for your next robotics project is available in ROS. Additionally, it's all open source. ROS is a member of an international open-source community of developers, engineers, and enthusiasts who strive to increase the availability and accessibility of robots.
Robot Operating System Market Report and Scope Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Value in 2025
|USD 643.91 million
|Market value by 2034
|USD 2143.60 million
|CAGR
|12.8%from 2025 to 2034
|Base Year
|2024
|Historical Data
|2020–2023
|Forecast Period
|2025–2034
Leaders of Robot Operating System Market
Contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, increased investments, and collaboration with other organizations are examples of significant market developments. In order to increase their worldwide presence, market players are also taking part in a variety of strategic initiatives. Among the leading companies in the robot operating system market are:
- ABB Ltd.
- Clearpath Robots
- Denso
- FANUC
- iRobot Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Microsoft
- Omron Corporation
- Universal Robotics
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities
Growing Industry Adoption of Automation: Major organizations use automated systems to guarantee high-quality products and maximize production efficiency. Thus, the market for robot operating system solutions has grown due to companies adopting robot operating systems more frequently due to this interoperability.
Growing Uses in Agriculture, Logistics, and Healthcare: As robots are employed in a greater variety of fields, including healthcare, logistics, and agriculture, there is a growing need for flexible operating systems in the robotics industry. To satisfy the growing demands of the industry, these operating systems must support a wide range of functionalities. Therefore, a notable rise in the robot operating system market share has resulted from the growing use of these systems in the food and agriculture sectors for jobs like packaging and applying pesticides, among other things.
Regional Overview
In 2024, North America's robot operating system market held the biggest share. The area is leading the way in technological advancement, especially in the areas of automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI).
The robot operating system market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. Significant industrialization and broad automation adoption in the manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and healthcare sectors have occurred in the region, which includes nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The market has grown as a result of the robot operating system's crucial role in advancing robotic automation in these industries.
Robot Operating System Market Segmentation
By Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robotics
- Collaborative Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Others
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)
- End of Line Packaging
- Home Automation and Security
- Inventory Management
- Mapping and Navigation
- Metal Sampling and Press Trending
- Personal Assistance
- Pick and Place
- Plastic Injection and Blow Molding
- Testing and Quality Inspection
By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Metal and Machinery
- Plastics
- Rubber and Chemicals
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020–2034)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
