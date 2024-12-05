Electronic Health Records Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035: Integration of Telehealth and RPM, Focus on Patient-centric Care, The Evolving Regulatory Guidelines

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Health Records Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of EHR, Type of EHR System, Application, Therapeutic Area, End-users, Geography and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electronic Health Records Market is valued at USD 36 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period till 2035.

In the realm of modern healthcare, EHRs offer healthcare providers with immediate access to patient information, enhancing care coordination, especially in complex cases requiring multi-disciplinary collaborations. Moreover, they also play a significant role in reducing medical errors, streamlining the administrative processes, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Further, the large data sets provided by EHRs facilitate medical research and support population health management. Over the past few years, a significant global surge has been observed in the adoption rate of EHRs; notably, about 75% of hospitals in the US utilize different forms of EHR systems, reflecting a broader trend towards digitalization in this sector. Additionally, the rising cases of chronic diseases, which demand more efficient and effective patient management systems, are one of the major contributing factors to this trend.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in EHRs, coupled with the growing demand for telehealth services is anticipated to drive the overall growth of the EHR market, in the coming years. Moreover, the investments from both public and private sectors have enabled the development of more convenient and easy-to-use interfaces, and integration of advanced features, such as predictive analytics and personalized patient engagement solutions.

Given the continuous development of novel EHR technologies and the rising adoption of digital health strategies, the electronic health records market is poised for robust growth, offering significant opportunities for the stakeholders in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

An elaborate set of profiles of various other prominent players that are currently operational in the electronic health records industry. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (including company's mission statement, year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, business segments and key members of the executive team) and EHR related offerings.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of EHR providers, on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (in terms of number of years of experience and company size) and portfolio strength (in terms of type of EHR, type of EHR system, number of applications and end-users). Also, the report encompasses benchmarking analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of these companies, with a comparison between the existing capabilities amongst the competing players.

An intricate set of profiles of key companies in the electronic health records market. Each profile provides a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees, management team business segments and contact details), service portfolio (type of EHR, type of EHR system, applications and end-users), financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Megatrends in the EHR Market

Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Integration of Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring

Focus on Patient-centric Care

Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

Evolution in Data Privacy and Security

Employment of Blockchain Technology

Integration with Wearable Devices

The Evolving Regulatory Guidelines

Key Topics Covered:

1. Background

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Executive Summary

5. Introduction

6. Market Impact Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges

7. Global Electronic Health Records Market

8. Electronic Health Records Market, By Type Of EHR 2024, 2029 And 2035

9. Electronic Health Records Market, By Type Of EHR System 2024, 2029 And 2035

10. Electronic Health Records Market, By Applications 2024, 2029 And 2035

11. Electronic Health Records Market, By Therapeutic Area 2024, 2029 And 2035

12. Electronic Health Records Market, By End-User 2024, 2029 And 2035

13. Electronic Health Records Market, By Geography 2024, 2029 And 2035

Electronic Health Records Market, by Key Players

Key Parameters and Methodology

Oracle

Epic Systems

eClinicalWorks

MEDITECH

CPSI

NextGen Healthcare

CareCloud

14. Market Landscape: Electronic Health Records Providers

15. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Key Electronic Health Records Providers

Spider Web Analysis: Benchmarking of Key Players

Epic Systems

GreenWay Health

MEDITECH

Trubridge

Veradigm

16. Leading EHR Providers



Epic Systems

Oracle

Practice Fusion

DrChrono

RXNT

Bizmatics

Microwize Technology

PracticeSuite

17. Other Prominent EHR Providers

AdvancedMD

athenahealth

CareCloud

ChipSoft

CompuGroup Medical

CureMD

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health

InterSystems

Kareo

MEDITECH

Netsmart

NextGen Healthcare

Trubridge

Veradigm

