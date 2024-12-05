Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release December 5, 2024, at 11.30 am

DOVRE GROUP’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2025

Dovre Group Plc will disclose the following financial information in 2025:

Financial Statements review 2024 on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Trading statement January-March 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Half-year financial report January-June 2025 on Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Trading statement January-September 2025 on Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dovre Group’s Financial Statements 2024 and Annual Report 2024 will be published online at the latest during the week beginning March 31, 2025.

The company’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Dovre Group’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting later.

Dovre Group Plc observes a-three-week silent period prior to the release of the above-mentioned financial reports. The company does not comment on its financial situation development or meet with investment analysts or other members of the investment community during this period.

Dovre Group’s financial information is released as stock exchange bulletins in Finnish and English and is available online at www.dovregroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC

Hans Sten

CFO

Tel. +358 40 557 9392

hans.sten@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group’s net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

