DAiM Announces Strategic Allocation to Fetch.ai for Cutting-Edge Innovation in AI and Blockchain

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAiM, a leading crypto wealth management firm, is excited to announce its strategic allocation to Fetch.ai (FET), a groundbreaking blockchain project that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with decentralized networks to unlock new efficiencies in data sharing and automation.

This investment aligns with DAiM's commitment to identifying and supporting transformative technologies that redefine industries and drive long-term value for our clients. Fetch.ai’s Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs) and decentralized machine learning infrastructure offer unparalleled potential to revolutionize sectors such as supply chain optimization, energy management, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

"Fetch.ai represents a convergence of two of the most impactful technologies of our era: AI and blockchain," said Bryan Courchesne, CEO of DAiM. "We see enormous potential in its ability to create an interconnected, efficient ecosystem where autonomous agents drive meaningful outcomes across industries."

Fetch.ai has garnered attention for its ability to automate complex processes without centralized oversight, enabling faster, smarter, and more cost-efficient operations. DAiM’s allocation to FET strengthens its portfolio of foundational digital assets while providing exposure to the rapidly growing AI-driven blockchain sector.

About DAiM

Based in Florida, DAiM is a premier crypto wealth management firm, specializing in bitcoin and digital asset investments for brokerage accounts, IRAs, trusts, and financial planning. With a focus on strategic, long-term growth, DAiM helps clients navigate the complexities of crypto investing through experienced advisory services.

Mike Soroudi

+19492987582

mike@daim.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/073be3ca-0a9f-40a5-9423-e56f3142e4c6