French Startup Otrera secures €2.5M to drive development of modular, next-generation nuclear reactors

Otrera, a spin-off of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and a laureate of the France 2030 program, has successfully closed its first funding round, raising €2.5 million. This funding round brought together a distinguished consortium of industrial and financial investors, including Exergon (Audacia's decarbonization fund), Invest For The Future (IFTF), CEA Investissement, RÉEL International, Groupe ADF, EKIUM-Groupe SNEF, AXE CAPITOLE, and FORTIL. These partners bring unparalleled expertise and strategic alignment to the energy transition and nuclear innovation.

This consortium of investors, with strong roots in the energy and industrial sectors, is strategically positioned to address the demands of the energy transition and drive the development of next-generation nuclear technologies, ensuring rapid availability and broad accessibility.

This funding marks a critical step in the accelerated development of Otrera’s Sodium Fast Reactor (SFR), a revolutionary modular nuclear technology designed to address the dual challenges of energy sovereignty and industrial decarbonization. Built on five decades of French research and innovation, further enriched by the advancements of the Astrid project, the SFR stands as a testament to Otrera’s commitment to sustainability and technological excellence.

Frédéric Varaine, Founder and President of Otrera, emphasizes the strategic significance of this investment:

"Securing the trust of leading industrial players is not just a financial milestone—it is the foundation of our future supply chain. Together, we are building a next-generation nuclear solution that integrates innovation, modularity, and sustainability. Our goal is clear: to enable energy sovereignty while delivering impactful decarbonization solutions for industries across Europe."

Looking forward to 2025, Otrera is preparing for its second funding round to advance the next stages of this transformative project. With the support of its partners, Otrera is poised to become a cornerstone of the European energy transition, contributing decisively to a low-carbon future.

About Otrera

Otrera is an innovative French company dedicated to the development of next-generation nuclear reactors. Founded by experts in nuclear research and industrial engineering, Otrera designs modular and flexible solutions to deliver low-carbon energy tailored to the needs of industries and local communities. With a strong commitment to sustainability and energy sovereignty, the company leverages advanced technologies to optimize fissile material recycling and minimize environmental impact.

Supported by strategic partnerships with leading industrial and institutional players, Otrera aims to redefine the energy landscape by positioning nuclear power as a cornerstone of the energy transition and economic competitiveness. Led by Frédéric Varaine, President, and Grégory Cherbuis, Deputy CEO, the company employs over 25 team members and is headquartered in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Media Inquiries

For further information, interviews, or additional requests, please contact: