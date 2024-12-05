To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 5 December 2024

Announcement no. 101/2024











Jyske Realkredit to open a new fixed rate bond



Jyske Realkredit will issue a new covered bond (særligt dækket obligation) from Capital Centre E. The bond will be a DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bond of the following type:

3,5% 411.E.OA 2056 for 30-year fixed rate annuity loans with up to 10-year interest only option





The bond will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bond on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

