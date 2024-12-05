Proton Therapy Market Report Global Forecast and Company Analysis 2025-2033, Profiles of Key Players - IBA, Varian Medical System, Hitachi, Mevion Medical Systems, and Mitsubishi Electric

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proton Therapy Market Report Global Forecast by Indication, Set-up Type, Country and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Proton Therapy Market size is expected to reach US$ 2.44 billion in 2024 and further expand up to US$ 7.19 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 12.75%







Advanced Radiation Therapy Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy. In this treatment, instead of traditional X-rays, protons are used to attack the cancerous growths. Protons are charged particles that can be directed to travel with a specific amount of range so as to deliver radiation directly to tumors and simultaneously cause less or no harm to healthy tissues adjacent to the affected area. It is in this respect that proton therapy is especially suited for cancers located next to critical structures. Accordingly, it finds applications in cases involving brain tumors, pediatric cancers, and tumors surrounding the eye.



Proton therapy is applied in cases where the radiation would normally not be able to be used totally or safely because of the location of the tumor. Some benefits of proton therapy include more precision, fewer complications, and it can radiate some tumors located in sensitive areas. The cancers where the most application of proton therapy is found are of the head and neck, lung, prostate, and brain among others. With the advancement in technology, the applications of which keep increasing, patient outcomes may soon have a very promising alternative for the treatment of cancer with minimal complications.



Growth Driver in the Proton Therapy Industry

Advancements in Technology



Proton therapy machines have, of late, registered many improvements in the imaging systems as well as in the technique of delivery. These improvements have greatly enhanced the use of proton therapy and have made it much more effective and accessible. Innovations, such as pencil beam scanning and intensity-modulated proton therapy (IMPT), have provided the opportunity for targeted treatment with minimum damage to healthy tissues. In fact, these improvements enhance the precision of the treatment but at the same time minimize side effects, making proton therapy an even more appealing option for patients, especially for complex cases, such as those involving pediatric or brain cancers.



Increasing Cases of Cancer Throughout the World



The overall increase in cancer incidence and occurrence throughout the world may also be considered among the important drivers for the proton therapy market. With the rising number of diagnoses each year, survival pressure on effective and accurate treatments increased. The primary benefit of proton therapy is that it can administer high dosages directly at tumors without damaging the healthy tissues surrounding them -the ideal characteristic in the treatment of cancers located in sensitive areas, such as the brain, lungs, or pediatric patients. With mushrooming burden of cancer, healthcare professionals are doing their best to test newer, target-specific therapies like proton therapy to increase the chances of positive patient outcomes and survival rates.



Government Funding and Support



Government expenditure on healthcare technologies, largely on cancer treatments, is improving the prognosis of the proton therapy market. Several governments have been supporting it financially in terms of development of proton therapy centers and more widespread use of this treatment. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of proton therapy has led governments and health care institutions to invest in constructing proton therapy centers, along with extending reimbursement covers, and to integrate proton therapy within cancer treatments, thereby fueling the growth of the market.



Canada Proton Therapy Industry



The Canada proton therapy industry is also rapidly growing due to the emerging technologies associated with cancer treatments and significant investments in health care. Precise and effective, proton therapy is increasingly gaining recognition, especially when considering treatment of tumors near critical organs or pediatric patients. Growth and development of proton therapy centers across Canada have been spurred not only by governmental funding but also by an upwardly growing demand for advanced cancer treatments. As Canada's system of healthcare increasingly emphasizes improving cancer care, the country's system has become proactive in integrating proton therapy into its treatments. This has enabled patients across the country to access highly advanced treatment options.



France Proton Therapy Market



The France proton therapy market is expanding due to emerging cancer therapies and high patient demand for precision therapies. Proton therapy, a technique that sends accurate targeted beams for destroying tumors while causing minimal damage to the surrounding healthy tissues, is now on its growing stride in France's health care system. Involving both government and private health care providers, investing efforts are in the creation of proton therapy centers all over the country. The numbers of cancer cases, also coupled with the calling for more and better treatment alternatives, further propel the growth of proton therapy. The outcome is this: France has emerged as a leading country in the European proton therapy landscape, throwing open the doors wider to patients and their access to advanced cancer treatments.



China Proton Therapy Industry



China's proton therapy industry is rapidly gaining momentum and driven by booming demand for advanced treatments in cancer and increased investment in healthcare infrastructure. Treatment with proton therapy is one of the fast-growing availed options because this form of treatment provides highly targeted radiation to kill tumours while sparing or reducing the implication of surrounding healthy tissue.

China is in the process of constructing and upgrading proton therapy centers throughout major cities, recognizing the burgeoning demand for precision medicine-treatment for cancer patients whose tumors may be complex or not easily treated. Supported by government funding and technological innovations, the Chinese proton therapy market continues to expand as the modality becomes an integral part of the cancer care landscape in the country. January 2024: The Israeli-based proton therapy company P-cure commenced building a proton therapy center through its subsidiary in China to offer affordable cancer treatment to patients in China.



Proton Therapy Company Analysis



Some of the key players in the global proton therapy market are IBA, Varian Medical System, Hitachi Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

