Horticultural Ingredient Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 35.7 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2034

Rockville, MD, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Horticultural Ingredients Market is estimated to reach a worth of US$ 21.3 billion in 2024. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2034.

Due to their several uses in a variety of sectors, horticulture ingredients are seeing a sharp increase in demand worldwide. These naturally occurring substances that come from plants are becoming increasingly popular due to their environment-beneficial qualities. Horticultural components are used in innumerable processes and products, ranging from food and beverage production to medications, cosmetics, and agriculture.

This trend is driven by consumers' growing desire for natural and organic solutions over synthetic ones. The benefits of using horticultural elements in agriculture include increased crop yields, organic insect management, and enhanced soil quality. They are highly valued in the health and wellness industry for their possible therapeutic benefits and application in aromatherapy. Their benefits for natural skincare make them valuable to the cosmetics industry. The need for these adaptable plant-based components is increasing further as research reveals new uses and advantages, changing several sectors worldwide.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10388



Key Takeaways from the Horticultural Ingredient Market Study:

The global horticultural ingredient market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 35.7 billion by the end of 2034. The market in South Korea is approximated to advance at a CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2034, occupying a market share of 23.1% in the East Asia region by 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in South Korea is approximated to advance at a between 2024 and 2034, occupying a market share of in the East Asia region by 2034. The North American market is evaluated to reach the threshold of US$ 8.67 billion by 2034 end. The market in Mexico accounts for a share of 19.9% in the North American region by the year 2034.

by 2034 end. The market in Mexico accounts for a share of in the North American region by the year 2034. Based on different types, the demand for fruits segment is analyzed to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2034. The East Asia region is approximated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

“Natural ingredients are biodegradable and accumulate less to ecosystem compared to synthetic alternatives leading to popularity among the masses,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Horticultural Ingredient Market:

The Key Players in the Horticultural Ingredient Industry include ABC Fruits; AgroAmerica; APKA Industries; Ceres Organics; Edward & Sons Trading Co.; FutureCeuticals, Inc.; Green Enviro Management Systems Inc.; Greenwood Associates; LiveKuna; Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt. Ltd.; Natural Evolution Foods; Olam International; Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd.; SVA Organics; Synthite Industries Ltd.; The Green Labs LLC; Tradin Organic.

Horticultural Ingredient Industry News & Trends:

Nestlé is the largest food and beverage company in the world. It declared that a new line of baby meals made with plant extracts would be available in February 2022. In addition to providing superior nutritional value, this product line will support the immune system development of babies.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational corporation based in the United States that specializes in medical technology and medicines. The international company said that it would introduce a new line of cosmetics with botanical inspirations in March 2022. This new product line's many natural benefits, like its capacity to smooth users' skin, are attracting potential buyers.

The Coca-Cola Corporation is a well-known soft drink brand and a full-service beverage company on a global scale. This multinational corporation said that it would launch a new line of beverages made with plant extracts in April 2022. These new beverages will be healthier than the usual ones that are loaded with sugar.

Herbalife Nutrition is an international multi-level marketing corporation that produces and sells dietary supplements. It said that it will introduce a new range of supplements using botanical ingredients in September 2022. This new product will improve consumers' energy and immune systems in addition to helping them regulate their weight.

Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10388



Growing Trend of Customization Enticing More Customers Towards Buying Horticultural Ingredients:

Providers of components for horticulture are implementing creative tactics to increase the global demand for their products. Using influencer marketing and social media to highlight the advantages and natural sources of these components is one important strategy. Several businesses are making investments in educational content, producing interesting infographics and movies that clarify the science underlying plant-based remedies.

Working with academic institutions has grown even more important as suppliers finance studies to verify the effectiveness of their substances. Building confidence with both industry partners and consumers is facilitated by this scientific underpinning. By tracing components from the farm to the finished product via blockchain technology, some suppliers are likewise embracing transparency.

The trend of customization is growing, as suppliers are beginning to offer specially blended horticultural components to cater to the demands of particular industries. To appeal to eco-aware customers and businesses, several market players are now increasing their sustainable methods, not only in agriculture but across the supply chain. Suppliers are successfully raising demand and awareness for horticulture components across a range of industries worldwide by combining these strategies.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the horticultural ingredient market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (fruits, nuts, herbs & spices), end use (foods & beverages, food service, retail/household), and nature (organic, conventional), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research:

Food Ingredient Market size is estimated to reach US$ 35.15 billion in 2024. Projections are that the market will expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to end up at US$ 56.79 billion by 2034.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market size is calculated at US$ 14.19 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for plant protein ingredients is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% and reach a market value of US$ 28.97 billion by the end of 2034.

Food Processing Industry across the globe is rapidly rising with changing demographics, increasing demand for branded and convenience food products, growing trend towards clean label products and other factors.

Free-From-Ingredients Market will be valued at US$ 17.9 billion by 2024 end and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 16.2% to end up at US$ 80.3 billion by 2034. Plant-based by source will be worth around US$ 10.9 billion in 2024 and account for a 60.8% global market share.

Fermented Ingredient Market is projected to expand at a 4.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market is estimated at US$ 25.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 41.23 billion by the end of 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

