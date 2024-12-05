$419.65 Billion Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Global Forecast 2025-2033 by System, Component Type, End User, Countries and Company Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Global Forecast Report by System, Component Type, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



IACS, or industrial automation and control systems, are technologies and systems that govern and monitor industrial processes with a minimal input of human involvement. IACS integrates hardware, software, and devices in the network, assisting in the automation of complicated processes for efficiency, precision, and safety in several sectors. IACS comprises a range of technologies, such as PLCs, DCS, SCADA systems, and others; these have been designed to manage the various particular elements of industrial processes.



For example, IACS is currently applied widely in manufacturing, energy, automotive, chemicals, and food processing industries, where precision and a high output are the core issues. It makes the production lines smooth and effective with minimal defects in manufacturing. In the energy sector, it keeps track of power generation and distribution so as to maximize the use of resources and minimize downtime. IACS reduces labour costs via automating various processes, thereby increasing safety by minimizing human exposure to hazardous environments and enhancing data-driven decision-making for general efficiency.



Growth Drivers for the Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market

Rising Demand for Operational Efficiency and Productivity



Increasing stringent demand to enhance productivity, along with reduced operation costs, makes it indispensable for industries to adopt IACS. With this, the process can almost eliminate human error, reduce time taken during production processes, and optimize resource utilization. With the introduction of IACS, manufacturers can monitor operations in real-time and, subsequently, adjust the lines of action regarding their productions.

This real-time capability is critical for the industries that are looking to tap the customer demands in a quality-conversant way. Such systems are also important as they minimize waste and energy consumption toward sustainability objectives. Consequently, they are an attractive driver of efficiency and productivity in the market. Jan 2024, ABB has launched a new solution for the cold block stage of the beer manufacturing process-process automation.



Advances in IoT, AI, and Machine Learning Technologies



IoT, AI, and machine learning are being incorporated into IACS for better innovation and response in the system. IoT devices scattered throughout industrial processes collect enormous amounts of data, which AI and machine learning further analyze to identify typical patterns and optimize operations. It facilitates predictive maintenance, reducing equipment downtime and enhancing productivity. For instance, AI-based predictive analytics predict equipment failure, thus enabling pre-emptive maintenance before problems arise.

Additionally, machine learning allows systems to learn and adapt over time, which then translates into continuous process improvements and continues to add more and more value to IACS, particularly in complex, data-intensive industries. Wiliot has commercially launched its generative AI (GenAI) chatbot, WiliBot T, in August 2024. This new tool allows people to communicate in natural languages with any product attached to an ambient IoT network, thus allowing further interaction and access by the user.



Rising Labor Costs and the Shift Toward Smart Manufacturing



Increasing labor costs globally drive companies to look for more mechanized automation as a way to cut costs. As the ever-increasing need for efficiency increases and skilled labor is short in supply in some areas, IACS is then become a labor-intensive process. In addition, government policies toward smart manufacturing are improving the adoption of automation.

This is highly complemented to the countries like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Such schemes are even providing subsidies or tax benefits for using digital technologies. These also are further improving market growth. The total reduced use of manual labor minimizes dependency, maintains the production quality of high consistency, and competition through automated processes makes IACS indispensable in the shift towards smart manufacturing.



Canada Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market



In the Canadian market, Industrial Automation and Control Systems are growing rapidly because of the global demand in this aspect. It is necessitated by the need for operational efficiency and advanced manufacturing with responsible energy management. Therefore, Canadian manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, and utilities invest in automation to optimize their productivity and cost reduction. With technological advancements in IoT, AI, and machine learning, real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance have become possible for IACS capabilities.

The government initiatives through digitalization and smart manufacturing further fuel adoption. With labor cost increasing more and more firms in Canada are looking into automation solutions. In short, IACS is bound to form an integral part of the industrial landscape in the country. June 2024 - FANUC, global leader in robotics and automation solutions has announced the opening of a new facility in Canada.



France Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market



The industrial automation and control systems market in France is growing because of the country's focus on smart manufacturing and modernization. French industries like the automotive and aerospace industries, along with pharmaceutical, are embracing automation to benefit from efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness.

There is a broad adoption of IoT, AI, and robotics solutions for predictive maintenance, energy management, and production optimization in France. The "Industry of the Future" program supported by the French government accelerates the digital transformation process through incentives, thereby boosting the IACS market. Other factors like an increase in labor costs make companies across France seek automation to remain competitive and simplify their processes and activities.



India Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market



The IACS market in India is on a rising trend due to its rapid industrialization as well as efforts to pursue a digital transformation within the nation. Additionally, the country makes efforts to boost manufacturing efficiency. High adoption of automation from the automotive, chemicals, and electronics sectors is seen in terms of increased productivity, quality, and cost management. Support for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance through emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, and robotics drives the need for IACS.

Schemes like ""Make in India"" and incentives for digitalization are further encouraging growth in automation. IACS would be of paramount importance for any Indian industry, if in future, such an industry wants to remain competitive and still look smart. In 2024, ABB India had launched ABB-free@home for the Indian market- an intelligent smart home automation system that delivers comfort, security and, above all energy efficiency. This wireless solution allows users to control different devices, including appliances, third-party items, and EV chargers, from a single interface.



UAE Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market



The IACS market in the UAE is increasingly on the growth trajectory with a focus on digital transformation and smart manufacturing. Major industries, such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and utilities, use automation on a large scale in order to increase productivity, cost reduction, and improve safety. Technologies like IoT, AI, and robotics assist in predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, and real-time monitoring towards operational excellence. Government initiatives such as ""Industry 4.0"" and incentives for digitalization further propel the adoption of IACS.

High labor costs and the pressure of high efficiency make IACS a strategic focus for companies in the UAE wanting to compete. May 2024 - Honeywell and Volts UAE will set up Abu Dhabi's first gigafactory for battery cells for Residential Energy Storage Systems; the final completion is expected at the end of 2026, following discussions at COP28 about sustainability.

