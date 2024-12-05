$49.56 Billion Data Center Cooling Market Global Forecasts 2024-2032 by Solution, Services, Cooling Types, Cooling Technology, Data Center Types, Industry, Countries and Company Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market Global Forecast Report by Solution, Services, Cooling Types, Cooling Technology, Data Center Types, Industry, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Cooling market is expected to rise from US$14.63 billion in 2023 to US$49.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.52% during the period from 2024 to 2032. Such growth can be attributed to energy-efficient data centers and increasing interest in sustainable initiatives as well as cloud computing to manage and store data.





In this age of heavy dependence on data processing and storage, energy-efficient data centers are a growing demand. These centers require advanced cooling technologies to tackle the heat generated due to the highly dense servers. Optimal performance without the consumption of much energy will help in bringing down operational costs and increasing overall efficiency.

As sustainability goals get more pronounced, data centers and business owners spend money on cooling solutions that would cater to a lower environmental footprint but remain at peak efficiency. This trend is significantly driving the growth of the data center cooling market. Feb 2024, Edged Energy, a carbon-neutral data center subsidiary of Endeavor launched its first four US facilities designed for high-density AI workloads in waterless cooling and efficient energy systems.

Expansion of Cloud Computing and Data Storage

Cloud computing and data storage are also growing at a fast pace other than this factor. Such growth in server loads directly translates to greater energy demands and heat generation, and therefore requires effective cooling solutions that guarantee system reliability and performance as companies continue to move operations into the cloud, requiring tremendous amounts of data center capacity to process and store. In September 2023, Google Cloud announced that it will expand its number of cloud regions across the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Rising Emphasis on Sustainability and Green Initiatives

The focus is quite alarming for various industries, such as data centers. Governments, corporates, and customers are asking for greener solutions. Data centers do not fall out of this new change. The cooling system contributes vastly in making a data center greener. Liquid and free cooling innovations are enhancing data center energy savings and emission reduction by introducing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling techniques. Gradually, sustainable and green initiatives are growing, which is fostering demand for novel cooling technologies that support these needs.

Canada Data Center Cooling Market

Growing demand for green and more efficient cooling solutions has urged the Canada Data Center Cooling market to increase rapidly. Data consumption in Canada and cloud computing are on the increase; thus, there is an enhanced need for cooling systems in data centers. The factors driving this market include energy-efficient technologies, government sustainability initiatives, and concerns over the operational cost.

Innovations such as liquid and free cooling will hold the promise of being an important enabler of expansion into the market. The Canada data center cooling market is expected to grow by focusing on bringing in minimal environmental impact. In September 2024, Vertiv launched the Liebert XDU liquid cooling distribution unit into the Canada market, offering up to 450kW of cooling for applications like AI and ML in high-density computing.

France Data Center Cooling Market

The France data center cooling market is highly growing based on consumption for data and the increasing use of the cloud. With data centers playing a more crucial role in businesses, the cooling solution must be efficient enough to deal with heat so that performance is optimum. There are cooling technologies used by France, which rely largely on energy-efficient and eco-friendly methods to save on operating costs as well as create an almost minimal carbon footprint. Advanced systems comprising both liquid and free cooling are becoming very popular. The call from the government in France in addition pushes for innovation in cool data center solutions. Hexanet is expanding its Reims Data Center in September 2024.

India Data Center Cooling Market

India Data Center Cooling Market Increasing Demand for Storage and Cloud Computing Services-C Kenny Mehta, Business Unit Head This market is growing at a rapid pace on account of increasing demand for storage and cloud computing services. As the two sides, the business and consumers, are generating more data, efficient cooling solutions which can handle heavy server loads without letting the servers overheat become an urgent need.

Data center expansion, energy-efficient system demand, and environmental sustainability are the three major drivers of the market. Advanced cooling technologies like liquid and free cooling are becoming extremely popular, thus supporting the goals of India to consume less energy and carbon. In long-term, these factors propel growth in the Indian market. On July 2024, Contabo unveiled its new data center launched in India

Saudi Arabia Data Center Cooling Market

As the country invests heavily in digital transformation and smart city projects, the demand for efficient and reliable cooling solutions in data centers to maintain the optimal performance of servers is witnessed. The high temperature in Saudi Arabia alone is a explanation for using advanced cooling technology such as liquid and free cooling.

Moreover, the governments' increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency helps beareen-friendly and energy-efficient cooling solutions in data centers across the country. New data center projects announced by Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to be located in Riyadh, data and AI focus Jul 2024.

Data Center Cooling Company News

In September 2024, Data Master Data Center Cooling Hose was introduced by Gates, a global producer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions.

In August 2024, the data center Cooling System Optimizer was launched in the US by UK-based critical systems cooling expert Airedale. The site's building management system (BMS) and the chiller and CRAH product controls are separated by the optimizer, an intelligent control layer.

In June 2024, in partnership with Iceotope, the oil and gas company Petronas Lubricants International introduced a new data center cooling fluid.

In March 2024, the Rear Door Cooling Device was created by data center cooling expert Boreas Technology and is intended for high-density settings. With this breakthrough, 50 kW of precise cooling is possible. The rear door cooling device offers industry-leading standards, sustainability, and efficiency. Additionally, it permits excellent heat management for cabinets that are anticipated to function in data centers at high densities and capacities.

In January 2024, the intellectual property and other particular assets of TMG Core, a leader in single- and two-phase liquid immersion cooling technology for data centers with high-density computing requirements, were acquired by Modine, a diversified worldwide provider of cutting-edge thermal management systems.

Data Center Cooling Company Analysis

Stulz GmbH

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Vertiv Group Corp.

Asetek A/S

Alfa Laval AB

Emerson Electric

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Netmagic

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Data Center Cooling Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Solution

6.2 By Services

6.3 By Cooling Types

6.4 By Cooling Technology

6.5 By Data Center Types

6.6 By Industry

6.7 By Country



7. Solution

7.1 Air Conditioning

7.2 Chilling Units

7.3 Cooling Towers

7.4 Economizer Systems

7.5 Liquid Cooling Systems

7.6 Control Systems

7.7 Others



8. Services

8.1 Consulting

8.2 Installation and Deployment

8.3 Maintenance and Support



9. Cooling Types

9.1 Room-Based Cooling

9.2 Row-Based Cooling

9.3 Rack-Based Cooling



10. Cooling Technology

10.1 Liquid-Based Cooling

10.2 Air-Based Cooling



11. Data Center Types

11.1 Mid-Sized Data Centers

11.2 Enterprise Data Centers

11.3 Large Data Centers



12. Industry

12.1 BFSI

12.2 IT and Telecom

12.3 Research and Educational Institutes

12.4 Government and Defense

12.5 Retail

12.6 Energy

12.7 Healthcare

12.8 Others



13. Countries

13.1 North America

13.1.1 United States

13.1.2 Canada

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 France

13.2.2 Germany

13.2.3 Italy

13.2.4 Spain

13.2.5 United Kingdom

13.2.6 Belgium

13.2.7 Netherlands

13.2.8 Turkey

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.3.1 China

13.3.2 Japan

13.3.3 India

13.3.4 Australia

13.3.5 South Korea

13.3.6 Thailand

13.3.7 Malaysia

13.3.8 Indonesia

13.3.9 New Zealand

13.4 Latin America

13.4.1 Brazil

13.4.2 Mexico

13.4.3 Argentina

13.5 Middle East & Africa

13.5.1 South Africa

13.5.2 Saudi Arabia

13.5.3 United Arab Emirates



14. Porters Five Forces

14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

14.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

14.3 Threat of New Entrants

14.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

14.5 Threat of Substitute Products



15. SWOT Analysis

15.1 Strengths

15.2 Weaknesses

15.3 Opportunities

15.4 Threats



16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Overviews

16.2 Key Person

16.3 Recent Developments & Strategies

16.4 Product Portfolio & Product Launch in Last 1 Year

16.5 Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbj8jm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment