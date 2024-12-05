US Sports & Athletic Field Construction Industry Research Report 2024: Greener Pastures Ahead - Market Anticipated to See Growth in the Coming Years as Construction Markets are Eeinvigorated

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports & Athletic Field Construction in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



The Sports and Athletic Field Construction industry has contracted in recent years as the value of private non-residential construction has declined. Operators in this industry construct and install athletic and sports fields. Industry services include installing artificial turf for sports fields, grass fields, athletic track, embedded equipment, bleachers and lighting.

This industry does not include the construction of sports stadiums and arenas. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted this industry, with industry revenue declining 14.6% in 2020 alone. As high interest rates have stifled investment after the most dramatic effects of the pandemic passed, industry revenue is anticipated to have fallen at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach an expected $3.0 billion, including an anticipated decline of 0.5% in 2023.



This industry constructs and installs athletic and sports fields for sports such as football, baseball, soccer and lacrosse. Companies construct artificial turf for sports fields, install grass fields, install athletic track, construct or install embedded equipment (e.g. goal posts, cages, protective netting and scoreboards), construct and install bleachers and install lighting. This industry does not include sports stadium construction.



