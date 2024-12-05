US Education Consultants Research Report 2024-2029: Continued Price-Based Competition is Expected to Slow Revenue Growth

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education Consultants in the US - Market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Despite a slump in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, education consultants have enjoyed revenue growth over the past five years. As college has become increasingly important for students and their families, consumers have become much more willing to hire education consultants to advise on how to prepare their students for the admissions process.

Postsecondary education has been in high demand as job prospects have hinged on college degrees, and intensifying competition for admissions has made having a quality application even more important. Education consultants have provided an edge to their consumer clients, bringing growth to the industry. Industry-wide revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 0.8% over the past five years and is expected to total $2.9 billion in 2023, when revenue will swell by an estimated 0.2%.



This industry provides noninstructional services to help students and organizations with educational planning. Education consultants are primarily self-employed, while school counselors are employed by a school. T





