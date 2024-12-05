US Data Center Colocation Services Industry Research Report 2024: Data in Demand - Operators will Benefit from Growing Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Operators of data center colocation services enjoyed strong demand for rental of equipment, space and bandwidth for companies to store servers. Over the past five years, operators have benefited from strong growth as digitalization continues to take hold. Increases in the percentage of business conducted online and the number of mobile internet connections have directly contributed to demand for colocation services; as companies increasingly digitize their operations and as demand for bandwidth-intensive services grows, more data storage is required
. In 2020, COVID-19 only served to accelerate this trend, as the percentage of business conducted online surged. However, a decline in corporate profit mitigated revenue growth that year. Over the past five years, revenue rose at a CAGR of 5.2% to an estimated $15.7 billion, including an estimated boost of 3.7% in 2023 alone.
Companies in this industry provide rental services of data centers, including equipment, space and bandwidth to customers.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Equinix, Inc.
- Ntt Data Corp
- Digital Realty Trust, L.P.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
