WOOFi Selected for ZKsync Ignite Program, Bringing 300M ZK Tokens to DeFi Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi , a leading decentralized exchange in the blockchain ecosystem, proudly announces its selection as one of 15 protocols to qualify for ZKsync's highly anticipated Ignite program. This initiative will distribute 300 million ZKsync (ZK) tokens to DeFi users over nine months, fostering innovation and incentivizing engagement across the ecosystem. Token distribution commences on January 6, 2025, and will unfold in three distinct phases of three months each.

ZKsync Ignite, a cornerstone of ZKsync’s mission to expand the decentralized ecosystem, is designed to empower top-performing DeFi protocols through substantial token incentives. WOOFi’s qualification reflects its commitment to delivering unparalleled liquidity, security, and user-centric innovation to its growing community of over 250,000 monthly active users.

True to its ethos of community-first initiatives, WOOFi will pass 100% of the ZK tokens earned through the Ignite program directly to its users. Rewards will be allocated through two strategic channels:

WOOFi Earn : Incentivized ETH, USDC, and ZK vaults, ensuring users can earn attractive yields while supporting liquidity across ZKsync’s ecosystem.

: Incentivized ETH, USDC, and ZK vaults, ensuring users can earn attractive yields while supporting liquidity across ZKsync’s ecosystem. WOOFi Pro: Volume-based trading rewards, enabling traders to benefit proportionally from their activity on the platform.

This dual approach ensures both liquidity providers and active traders are rewarded, creating a holistic incentive framework that aligns with ZKsync’s objectives and WOOFi’s vision.

For further details visit WOOFi

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading DEX, delivering over $42 billion in cumulative trading volume and supporting 11 blockchains. Offering a suite of products including earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures, WOOFi is committed to providing seamless and rewarding DeFi experiences for its users. The platform’s native token, WOO, allows users to stake and share in 80% of all protocol fees, reinforcing a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem.

