EE North America and The State of Oklahoma Sign Landmark MoU to Develop Cutting-Edge Green Energy Projects

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EE North America and the Office of the Secretary of Energy of Oklahoma are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively develop green energy sites in Oklahoma. This partnership focuses on advancing renewable energy solutions and innovative Power-to-X technology, converting green hydrogen into e-methanol and sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF).

Driving Innovation and Sustainability

“This historic partnership marks a significant step forward for Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “By leveraging our business-friendly environment and ‘more of everything’ energy approach with European Energy’s cutting-edge technology, we are building toward a more reliable and affordable energy grid. This is an investment in our future that will create jobs and drive economic growth. Our aim is to ensure that Oklahoma remains at the forefront of energy innovation for generations to come.”

Governor Stitt’s enthusiasm for this initiative aligns with his broader vision of making Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation. He has consistently advocated for technological advancements and workforce development to support the state's economic growth and sustainability goals​.

Comprehensive Strategy for Renewable Energy

Lorena Ciciriello, Chief Executive Officer of EE North America, highlighted the comprehensive strategy the company will implement in Oklahoma. “Our strategy is to develop a full spectrum of renewable energy solutions, including PV, Wind, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and Power-to-X (PtX) technologies in Oklahoma. This includes, but is not limited to, green hydrogen, green e-methanol, and e-SAF. By 2027, we aim to achieve 1GW of energy generation capacity across these technologies. We are committed to delivering across the entire value chain for Oklahoma, ensuring that every aspect of our operations contributes to the state's economic and environmental goals.”



Thorvald Spanggaard, Executive Vice President and Head of Project Development at European Energy, added, “We are committed to leveraging our global expertise in renewable energy to drive sustainable development in Oklahoma. By integrating cutting-edge hydrogen and Power-to-X (PtX) technologies, we aim to create resilient and future-proof energy solutions. Our goal is to not only contribute to the state's energy transformation but also to foster economic growth and environmental sustainability. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to collaborating with local stakeholders to achieve a greener future.”

Strengthening International Ties

Ambassador Jesper Møller Sørensen of Denmark, expressing his support for the MoU, stated, “The tie between Denmark and Oklahoma has further strengthened with our collaboration on renewable energy. Combining Denmark’s expertise and Oklahoma’s potential, this partnership will foster sustainable growth, innovation, and economic development. I’m particularly excited about European Energy’s work in Oklahoma, leveraging their experience from the world’s largest e-methanol project in Kassø, Denmark.”

About EE North America

EE North America develops, finances, builds, and operates wind and solar farms as well as Power-to-X projects. With a proven track record in sustainable energy solutions, EE North America is committed to delivering innovative projects that support global decarbonization efforts. Its parent company, European Energy A/S, is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has significant and in-depth experience in the development and deployment of renewable energy in four continents.

About European Energy A/S

Founded in 2004, European Energy develops solar, wind farms, and Power-to-X solutions, driving the green transition on a global scale. With a presence in 25 countries and over 700 employees, European Energy constructed the world’s largest e-methanol facility in Kassø, Denmark, and has a pipeline of over 40 GW of renewable projects. For more information, visit www.eenorthamerica.com and www.europeanenergy.com.

About The Office of the Secretary of Energy & Environment, Oklahoma

The Office of the Secretary of Energy & Environment helps develop and advance policies that encourage energy exploration and production and responsible environmental stewardship throughout Oklahoma. In 2013 the energy and environment cabinet offices merged in the interest of more efficiently serving Oklahoma’s stakeholders. The Secretary of Energy and Environment serves as the governor’s chief advisor on energy and environmental policy and is the governor’s cabinet office with oversight over Oklahoma’s energy and environmental agencies. For more information, visit https://ee.ok.gov/.

About The Trade Council

The Trade Council is the governmental export and investment promotion organization under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The organization comprises all governmental activities designed to promote Danish export and foreign investment in Denmark under one roof. The Trade Council offers a wide range of services to promote Danish export and to assist establishment on the North American market. For more information, visit https://usa.um.dk/en/trade-council.

For any media inquiries, please contact:

Jim Blakeslee

Communications

EE North America

+1 832-689-3527

jbl@eenorthamerica.com Chase Horn

Public Information Coordinator |

Oklahoma Dept. of Commerce

+1 572-235-4804

Chase.Horn@okcommerce.gov Mie Andersen Wickstrom

Head of Marketing &

Communications - Energy &

Environment

Trade Council of Denmark in

North America

+832 380 1070

miewic@um.dk





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34887a14-f960-4236-948c-ccf172601aff