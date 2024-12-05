SAIC Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Revenues of $1.98 billion; 4.3% revenue growth

Net income of $106 million; Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $197 million or 10.0% of revenues

Diluted earnings per share of $2.13; Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) of $2.61

Cash flows provided by operating activities of $143 million; free cash flow (1) of $9 million

Net bookings of $1.5 billion; book-to-bill ratio of 0.7; trailing twelve months book-to-bill ratio of 0.9

Company increases Fiscal Year 2025 guidance for Revenue and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) and reaffirms midpoint of all other Fiscal Year 2025 financial guidance

Board authorizes $1.2 billion share repurchase program, representing 20% of market value

RESTON, Va., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ: SAIC), a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's digital transformation across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets, today announced results for the third quarter ended November 1, 2024.

"Our results in the third quarter demonstrate progress towards meeting our near-term financial goals and executing our long-term strategy to drive profitable growth and value for our customers and shareholders," said SAIC CEO Toni Townes-Whitley. "We again delivered better than expected revenue in the quarter with strong profitability. We are accelerating the velocity and volume of our business development and now expect to exceed $25B in submissions this year compared to our prior target of $22B. It's our expectation that our increased submissions will ultimately translate into an improving book-to-bill and accelerating growth in Fiscal Year 2026. As a best-in-class mission integrator, we leverage emerging technologies to help the government operate better, faster, and more efficiently and our expanding pipeline of opportunities reflects the value we provide."

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025: Summary Operating Results

Three Months Ended November 1,

2024 Percent

change November 3,

2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 1,976 4 % $ 1,895 Operating income 160 12 % 143 Operating income as a percentage of revenues 8.1 % 60 bps 7.5 % Adjusted operating income(1) 195 10 % 178 Adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenues 9.9 % 50 bps 9.4 % Net income 106 14 % 93 EBITDA(1) 197 11 % 177 EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 10.0 % 70 bps 9.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 197 11 % 178 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 10.0 % 60 bps 9.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.13 21 % $ 1.76 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 2.61 15 % $ 2.27 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 143 42 % $ 101 Free cash flow(1) $ 9 (91) % $ 97 Transaction-adjusted free cash flow(1) $ 9 (94) % $ 148

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see Schedule 6 for information about this measure.

Third Quarter Summary Results

Revenues for the quarter increased $81 million or 4% compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to ramp up in volume on existing and new contracts, partially offset by contract completions.

Operating income as a percentage of revenues increased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to ramp up in volume on existing and new contracts, and the resolution of the Assault Amphibious Vehicle ("AAV") contract termination, partially offset by contract completions.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) as a percentage of revenues for the quarter increased to 10.0% from 9.4% for the same period in the prior year primarily due to the resolution of the AAV contract termination, and ramp up in volume on existing and new contracts, partially offset by contract completions.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $2.13 compared to $1.76 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) for the quarter was $2.61 compared to $2.27 in the prior year quarter. The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the quarter decreased to 49.8 million from 53.3 million during the prior year quarter.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see Schedule 6 for information about this measure.

Cash Generation and Capital Deployment

Cash flows provided by operating activities for the third quarter increased $42 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher cash provided by the Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement ("MARPA Facility") and lower tax payments in the current year, partially offset by timing of vendor payments and other changes in working capital.

During the quarter, SAIC deployed $142 million of capital, consisting of $115 million of plan share repurchases, $18 million in cash dividends, and $9 million of capital expenditures.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.2 billion of the company’s outstanding common stock. This authorization is effective as of December 16, 2024 and has no expiration date. The share repurchase program will be used as part of the company’s capital allocation strategy, which includes returning capital to its shareholders. This share repurchase authorization replaces the company’s existing share repurchase program.

Quarterly Dividend Declared

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the Company's common stock payable on January 24, 2025 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2025. SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

Backlog and Contract Awards

Net bookings for the quarter were approximately $1.5 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7 and a trailing twelve months book-to-bill ratio of 0.9. SAIC’s estimated backlog at the end of the quarter was approximately $22.4 billion. Of the total backlog amount, approximately $4.5 billion was funded.

Notable New Awards:

U.S. Department of Defense: During the quarter, SAIC was awarded a seven-year (one-year base, plus six, one-year options), $229 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to provide vital IT solutions under the NORAD/USNORTHCOM Information Technology Enterprise Services (NITES) program. SAIC will drive modernization, innovation and efficiency for the NITES program, deploying skilled professionals and solutions in IT service management, network modernization, automation of existing IT systems, cloud migration and cybersecurity.

Department of Transportation: During the quarter, the Department of Transportation awarded a $118 million Task Order for Infrastructure Services with options for three years of support under the Enterprise Information Technology Shared Services contract. Under this task order, SAIC provides a range of IT services for infrastructure and cybersecurity operational support.

Notable Recompete Awards:

Department of Veterans Affairs: During the quarter, SAIC was awarded a $148 million, five-year (one-year base, plus four one-year options) contract through H2 Technology Group, LLC, the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Joint Venture (JV) between Higher Echelon and SAIC. Under this contract, SAIC will provide essential services such as product and operations support, and security compliance for the Veterans Health Administration Finance Product Line.

Other Notable News

SAIC and Wind River Strategic Partnership: During the quarter, SAIC and Wind River announced an expanded strategic partnership to deliver industry-leading technologies to government customers by streamlining mission-oriented integration, speeding development and enhancing functionality in systems, for the U.S. Army and other government entities, including Cabinet-level departments and independent agencies. As part of the partnership, SAIC and Wind River will collaborate on product integration and joint go-to-market plans across the Wind River software portfolio, including digital engineering and digital twin, DevSecOps, Linux, safety certifiable products and certification services and cloud-based command and control operations.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Management is increasing Revenue fiscal year 2025 guidance, increasing Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) to $8.50 - $8.65 from $8.10 - $8.30, narrowing the range for Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1), and reaffirming Free Cash Flow(1) guidance which represents the Company's views as of December 5, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance Revenue $7.425B - $7.475B Adjusted EBITDA(1) $685M - $695M Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) ~9.3% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) $8.50 - $8.65 Free Cash Flow(1) $490M - $510M

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see Schedule 6 for information about this measure.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Schedule 1:

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 1,976 $ 1,895 $ 5,641 $ 5,707 Cost of revenues 1,739 1,666 4,981 5,027 Selling, general and administrative expenses 83 87 245 259 (Gain) loss on divestitures, net of transaction costs — — — (240 ) Other operating (income) expense (6 ) (1 ) (10 ) (1 ) Operating income 160 143 425 662 Interest expense, net 32 27 97 88 Other (income) expense, net 2 2 7 2 Income before income taxes 126 114 321 572 Provision for income taxes (20 ) (21 ) (57 ) (134 ) Net income $ 106 $ 93 $ 264 $ 438 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 49.4 52.8 50.6 53.5 Diluted 49.8 53.3 51.1 54.0 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.15 $ 1.79 $ 5.22 $ 8.19 Diluted $ 2.13 $ 1.76 $ 5.17 $ 8.11

Schedule 2:

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

November 1,

2024 February 2,

2024 (in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46 $ 94 Receivables, net 1,022 914 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92 123 Total current assets 1,160 1,131 Goodwill 2,851 2,851 Intangible assets, net 807 894 Property, plant, and equipment, net 99 91 Operating lease right of use assets 176 152 Other assets 182 195 Total assets $ 5,275 $ 5,314 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 714 $ 567 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 311 370 Other accrued liabilities 92 144 Debt, current portion 220 77 Total current liabilities 1,337 1,158 Debt, net of current portion 1,939 2,022 Operating lease liabilities 190 147 Deferred income taxes 12 28 Other long-term liabilities 185 174 Equity: Total stockholders' equity 1,612 1,785 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,275 $ 5,314

Schedule 3:

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 (in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 106 $ 93 $ 264 $ 438 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35 34 104 106 Deferred income taxes (7 ) (8 ) (15 ) (33 ) Stock-based compensation expense 13 15 38 42 Gain on sale of equity method investments and long-lived assets (5 ) — (5 ) (3 ) Gain on divestitures — — — (247 ) Other (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (1 ) Increase (decrease) resulting from changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effect of divestitures: Receivables (76 ) (52 ) (108 ) (142 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17 5 31 13 Other assets 11 8 10 5 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 80 68 121 120 Accrued payroll and employee benefits (27 ) (13 ) (59 ) (4 ) Income taxes payable — (53 ) (2 ) 21 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (2 ) (1 ) (7 ) (3 ) Other long-term liabilities (1 ) 6 11 21 Net cash provided by operating activities 143 101 379 333 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (9 ) (4 ) (21 ) (16 ) Purchases of marketable securities (3 ) (1 ) (11 ) (6 ) Sales of marketable securities 4 1 10 5 Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets — — — 3 Proceeds from sale of equity method investments 10 — 10 — Proceeds from divestitures — 1 — 356 Cash divested upon deconsolidation of joint venture — — — (8 ) Other (1 ) (7 ) (3 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1 (10 ) (15 ) 324 Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend payments to stockholders (18 ) (19 ) (57 ) (60 ) Principal payments on borrowings (450 ) (15 ) (1,056 ) (275 ) Issuances of stock 5 5 14 13 Stock repurchased and retired or withheld for taxes on equity awards (121 ) (103 ) (425 ) (293 ) Excise tax payments on stock repurchases (3 ) — (3 ) — Proceeds from borrowings 441 — 1,114 160 Net cash used in financing activities (146 ) (132 ) (413 ) (455 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 ) (41 ) (49 ) 202 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 56 361 103 118 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 54 $ 320 $ 54 $ 320

Schedule 4:

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 (in millions) Revenues Defense and Intelligence $ 1,515 $ 1,479 $ 4,366 $ 4,465 Civilian 461 416 1,275 1,242 Total revenues $ 1,976 $ 1,895 $ 5,641 $ 5,707 Operating income (loss) Defense and Intelligence $ 130 $ 106 $ 344 $ 336 Civilian 37 54 105 139 Corporate (7 ) (17 ) (24 ) 187 Total operating income $ 160 $ 143 $ 425 $ 662 Operating margin Defense and Intelligence 8.6 % 7.2 % 7.9 % 7.5 % Civilian 8.0 % 13.0 % 8.2 % 11.2 % Total operating margin 8.1 % 7.5 % 7.5 % 11.6 % Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) Defense and Intelligence $ 148 $ 123 $ 396 $ 387 Civilian 49 66 141 175 Corporate (2 ) (11 ) (8 ) (27 ) Total adjusted operating income(1) $ 195 $ 178 $ 529 $ 535 Adjusted operating margin(1) Defense and Intelligence 9.8 % 8.3 % 9.1 % 8.7 % Civilian 10.6 % 15.9 % 11.1 % 14.1 % Total adjusted operating margin(1) 9.9 % 9.4 % 9.4 % 9.4 %

Third Quarter Defense and Intelligence Results

Revenues for the quarter increased $36 million or 2% compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to ramp up in volume on existing and new contracts, partially offset by contract completions.

Operating and adjusted operating income(1) as a percentage of revenues increased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to ramp up in volume on existing and new contracts, and the resolution of the AAV contract termination, partially offset by contract completions.

Third Quarter Civilian Results

Revenues for the quarter increased $45 million or 11% compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to ramp up in volume on existing contracts.

Operating and adjusted operating income(1) as a percentage of revenues decreased from the comparable prior year period due to timing and volume mix.

Third Quarter Corporate Results

Operating and adjusted operating loss(1) for the quarter decreased $10 million and $9 million, respectively, from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses and a gain on sale of an equity method investment.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see Schedule 6 for information about this measure.





Schedule 5:

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

BACKLOG

(Unaudited)

The estimated value of our total backlog as of the dates presented was:

November 1, 2024 February 2, 2024 Defense and Intelligence Civilian Total SAIC Defense and Intelligence Civilian Total SAIC (in millions) Funded backlog $ 3,489 $ 977 $ 4,466 $ 2,707 $ 832 $ 3,539 Negotiated unfunded backlog 14,822 3,099 17,921 16,316 2,908 19,224 Total backlog $ 18,311 $ 4,076 $ 22,387 $ 19,023 $ 3,740 $ 22,763

Backlog represents the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts and task orders as work is performed and excludes contract awards which have been protested by competitors until the protest is resolved in our favor. SAIC segregates backlog into two categories, funded backlog and negotiated unfunded backlog. Funded backlog for contracts with government agencies primarily represents contracts for which funding is appropriated less revenues previously recognized on these contracts, and does not include the unfunded portion of contracts where funding is incrementally appropriated or authorized by the U.S. government and other customers even though the contract may call for performance over a number of years. Funded backlog for contracts with non-government agencies represents the estimated value of contracts which may cover multiple future years under which SAIC is obligated to perform, less revenues previously recognized on these contracts. Negotiated unfunded backlog represents the estimated future revenues to be earned from negotiated contracts for which funding has not been appropriated or authorized, and unexercised priced contract options. Negotiated unfunded backlog does not include any estimate of future potential task orders expected to be awarded under indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) schedules or other master agreement contract vehicles, with the exception of certain IDIQ contracts where task orders are not competitively awarded and separately priced but instead are used as a funding mechanism, and where there is a basis for estimating future revenues and funding on future anticipated task orders.

Schedule 6:

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

This schedule describes the non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating our financial information, they should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations, definitions, and how we believe these measures are useful to management and investors are provided below. Other companies may define similar measures differently.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 (in millions) Revenues $ 1,976 $ 1,895 $ 5,641 $ 5,707 Net income $ 106 $ 93 $ 264 $ 438 Interest expense, net and loss on sale of receivables 36 29 108 95 Provision for income taxes 20 21 57 134 Depreciation and amortization 35 34 104 106 EBITDA(1) 197 177 533 773 EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 10.0 % 9.3 % 9.4 % 13.5 % Acquisition and integration costs — — (2 ) 1 Restructuring and impairment costs — 2 4 8 Recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs — (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (Gain) loss on divestitures, net of transaction costs — — — (240 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 197 $ 178 $ 533 $ 541 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 10.0 % 9.4 % 9.4 % 9.5 %

EBITDA is a performance measure that is calculated by taking net income and excluding interest and loss on sale of receivables, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure that excludes the impact of non-recurring transactions that we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The acquisition and integration costs relate to the Company's acquisitions. The restructuring and impairment costs represent the reorganization and facilities optimization costs or impairments of long-lived assets. The recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs relate to costs recovered through the Company's indirect rates in accordance with Cost Accounting Standards. The (gain) loss on divestitures includes gains associated with the deconsolidation of FSA and the sale of the logistics and supply chain management business, net of transaction costs. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance and may provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.





Schedule 6 (continued):

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income

Three Months Ended November 1, 2024 (dollars in millions) As Reported Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment Amortization of

intangible assets Non-GAAP results(1) Non-GAAP

operating margin(1) Defense and Intelligence $ 130 $ 1 $ 17 $ 148 9.8 % Civilian 37 — 12 49 10.6 % Corporate (7 ) 5 — (2 ) NM Total $ 160 $ 6 $ 29 $ 195 9.9 %





Three Months Ended November 3, 2023 (dollars in millions) As Reported Restructuring and impairment costs Recovery of restructuring and impairment costs Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment Amortization of intangible assets Non-GAAP results(1) Non-GAAP operating margin(1) Defense and Intelligence $ 106 $ — $ — $ 1 $ 16 $ 123 8.3 % Civilian 54 — — — 12 66 15.9 % Corporate (17 ) 2 (1 ) 5 — (11 ) NM Total $ 143 $ 2 $ (1 ) $ 6 $ 28 $ 178 9.4 %

Adjusted operating income is a performance measure that primarily excludes the impact of non-recurring transactions that we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The acquisition and integration costs relate to the Company's acquisitions. The restructuring and impairment costs represent the reorganization and facilities optimization costs or impairments of long-lived assets. The recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs relate to costs recovered through the Company's indirect rates in accordance with Cost Accounting Standards. Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment relates to property, plant, and equipment specifically identifiable for each segment. Adjusted operating income also excludes amortization of intangible assets because we do not have a history of significant acquisition activity, we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the related amortization term are unique to each acquisition. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance and may provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.

Schedule 6 (continued):

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income

Nine Months Ended November 1, 2024 (dollars in millions) As Reported Acquisition and integration costs Restructuring and impairment costs Recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment Amortization of intangible assets Non-GAAP results(1) Non-GAAP operating margin(1) Defense and Intelligence $ 344 $ — $ — $ — $ 1 $ 51 $ 396 9.1 % Civilian 105 — — — — 36 141 11.1 % Corporate (24 ) (2 ) 4 (2 ) 16 — (8 ) NM Total $ 425 $ (2 ) $ 4 $ (2 ) $ 17 $ 87 $ 529 9.4 %





Nine Months Ended November 3, 2023 (dollars in millions) As Reported Acquisition and integration costs Restructuring and impairment costs Recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment Amortization of intangible assets (Gain) loss on divestitures, net of transaction costs Non-GAAP results(1) Non-GAAP operating margin(1) Defense and Intelligence $ 336 $ — $ — $ — $ 1 $ 50 $ — $ 387 8.7 % Civilian 139 — — — — 36 — 175 14.1 % Corporate 187 1 8 (1 ) 18 — (240 ) (27 ) NM Total $ 662 $ 1 $ 8 $ (1 ) $ 19 $ 86 $ (240 ) $ 535 9.4 %

Adjusted operating income is a performance measure that primarily excludes the impact of non-recurring transactions that we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The acquisition and integration costs relate to the Company's acquisitions. The restructuring and impairment costs represent the reorganization and facilities optimization costs or impairments of long-lived assets. The recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs relate to costs recovered through the Company's indirect rates in accordance with Cost Accounting Standards. Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment relates to property, plant, and equipment specifically identifiable for each segment. Adjusted operating income also excludes amortization of intangible assets because we do not have a history of significant acquisition activity, we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the related amortization term are unique to each acquisition. The (gain) loss on divestitures includes gains associated with the deconsolidation of FSA and the sale of the logistics and supply chain management business, net of transaction costs. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance and may provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.

Schedule 6 (continued):

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended November 1, 2024 (dollars in millions) As Reported Amortization of

intangible assets Non-GAAP results(1) Income before income taxes $ 126 $ 29 $ 155 Provision for income taxes (20 ) (5 ) (25 ) Net income $ 106 $ 24 $ 130 Diluted EPS $ 2.13 $ 0.48 $ 2.61





Three Months Ended November 3, 2023 (dollars in millions) As Reported Restructuring and impairment costs Recovery of restructuring and impairment costs Amortization of intangible assets (Gain) loss on divestitures, net of transaction costs Non-GAAP results(1) Income before income taxes $ 114 $ 2 $ (1 ) $ 28 $ — $ 143 Provision for income taxes (21 ) — — (4 ) 3 (22 ) Net income $ 93 $ 2 $ (1 ) $ 24 $ 3 $ 121 Diluted EPS $ 1.76 $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.06 $ 2.27

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a performance measure that excludes the impact of non-recurring transactions that we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The acquisition and integration costs relate to the Company's acquisitions. The restructuring and impairment costs represent the reorganization and facilities optimization costs or impairments of long-lived assets. The recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs relate to costs recovered through the Company's indirect rates in accordance with Cost Accounting Standards. Adjusted diluted earnings per share also excludes amortization of intangible assets because we do not have a history of significant acquisition activity, we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the related amortization term are unique to each acquisition. The (gain) loss on divestitures includes gains associated with the sale of the logistics and supply chain management business, net of transaction costs. We believe that this performance measure provides management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance and may provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.

Schedule 6 (continued):

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Nine Months Ended November 1, 2024 (dollars in millions) As Reported Acquisition and integration costs Restructuring and impairment costs Recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs Amortization of intangible assets Non-GAAP results(1) Income before income taxes $ 321 $ (2 ) $ 4 $ (2 ) $ 87 $ 408 Provision for income taxes (57 ) — — — (16 ) (73 ) Net income $ 264 $ (2 ) $ 4 $ (2 ) $ 71 $ 335 Diluted EPS $ 5.17 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.39 $ 6.56





Nine Months Ended November 3, 2023 (dollars in millions) As Reported Acquisition and integration costs Restructuring and impairment costs Recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs Amortization of intangible assets (Gain) loss on divestitures, net of transaction costs Non-GAAP results(1) Income before income taxes $ 572 $ 1 $ 8 $ (1 ) $ 86 $ (240 ) $ 426 Provision for income taxes (134 ) — (1 ) — (16 ) 73 (78 ) Net income $ 438 $ 1 $ 7 $ (1 ) $ 70 $ (167 ) $ 348 Diluted EPS $ 8.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.30 $ (3.09 ) $ 6.45

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a performance measure that excludes the impact of non-recurring transactions that we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The acquisition and integration costs relate to the Company's acquisitions. The restructuring and impairment costs represent the reorganization and facilities optimization costs or impairments of long-lived assets. The recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs relate to costs recovered through the Company's indirect rates in accordance with Cost Accounting Standards. Adjusted diluted earnings per share also excludes amortization of intangible assets because we do not have a history of significant acquisition activity, we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the related amortization term are unique to each acquisition. The (gain) loss on divestitures includes gains associated with the deconsolidation of FSA and the sale of the logistics and supply chain management business, net of transaction costs. We believe that this performance measure provides management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance and may provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.

Schedule 6 (continued):

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow and Transaction-Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 November 1,

2024 November 3,

2023 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 143 $ 101 $ 379 $ 333 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (9 ) (4 ) (21 ) (16 ) Cash used from (provided by) MARPA Facility (125 ) — (95 ) — Free cash flow(1) $ 9 $ 97 $ 263 $ 317 L&SCM divestiture transaction fees — — — 7 L&SCM divestiture cash taxes — 56 — 56 L&SCM divestiture transition services — (5 ) 8 (13 ) Transaction-adjusted free cash flow(1) $ 9 $ 148 $ 271 $ 367





FY25 Guidance (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $520 to $540 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment Approximately $30 Free cash flow(1) $490 to $510

Free cash flow is calculated by taking cash flows provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant, and equipment and less cash flows from our Master Accounts Receivable Purchasing Agreement (MARPA Facility) for the sale of certain designated eligible U.S. government receivables. Under the MARPA Facility, the Company can sell eligible receivables up to a maximum amount of $300 million. Transaction-adjusted free cash flow excludes cash taxes, transaction fees, and other costs related to the divestiture of the logistics and supply chain management business from free cash flow as previously defined. We believe that free cash flow and transaction-adjusted free cash flow provides management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our cash flows and in comparing them to other peer companies, many of whom present similar non-GAAP liquidity measures. These measures should not be considered as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.