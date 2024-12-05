Registration now open for PDAC 2025: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pleased to announce that registration for the PDAC 2025 Convention, taking place March 2-5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, is now open.

The 93rd annual PDAC Convention will feature cutting-edge programming and a world-class trade show with over 1,100 exhibitors. Building on the success of PDAC 2024, which attracted nearly 27,000 attendees from 138 countries, this year’s convention offers unmatched opportunities for collaboration, learning, and innovation in the sector.

"With more than 600,000 square feet of exhibits, groundbreaking programming, and exceptional networking opportunities, PDAC 2025 will bring together the world's most influential industry leaders," said Raymond Goldie, PDAC President. "This year's convention emphasizes advancements in mineral exploration and mining technology, sustainability, and shaping the future of mining by strengthening partnerships with students and Indigenous communities."

Highlights of PDAC 2025

Engaging exhibits: Discover over 1,100 exhibitors at the Trade Show and Investors Exchange, showcasing the leading companies, technologies, and investment opportunities in the industry.

Thought-provoking programming: Engage in technical sessions, short courses and keynotes covering topics such as commodities, geoscience, capital markets, and advancements in exploration and mining.

Fostering Indigenous collaboration: The critical role of Indigenous partnerships is showcased through programs focused on land stewardship, economic empowerment, and meaningful engagement with key stakeholders.

Inspiring students and early-career professionals: Expand your horizons and connect with industry leaders through educational opportunities, networking events, and mentorship programs designed to support the next generation of industry professionals.

Unmatched networking events: Celebrate excellence at the Awards Gala & Nite Cap – the Convention’s signature event honouring the 2025 PDAC Award recipients. Enjoy a variety of social events throughout the week, including daily happy hours, coffee connections and the Canada Night Finale.

Register now

Be part of the PDAC 2025: World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention in Toronto. Register and plan your experience today at www.pdac.ca/convention.

About PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 665,000 individuals, and contributed $125 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Currently representing over 8,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

Media Contact:

Scott Barber

Senior Manager, Communications

Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada

416.362.1969 Ext. 244

sbarber@pdac.ca

