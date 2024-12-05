Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Repositioning of Balance Sheet

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK) the holding company for Columbia Bank (the “Bank”) announced a repositioning of the Company’s balance sheet.

As part of the Company’s strategy to improve future earnings and expand its net interest margin, the Company sold approximately $321 million of available-for-sale debt securities with a weighted average book yield of 1.53% and average life of 3.6 years that were mostly purchased during the COVID period.

Proceeds from the sale were used to fund loan growth of $85 million, purchase $66 million of higher yielding debt securities and prepay $170 million of higher cost borrowings. The repositioning is immediately accretive to net interest income. The sale and prepayment resulted in a pre-tax loss of approximately $38 million. The repositioning is expected to be neutral to tangible book value per share as the unrealized loss with respect to the debt securities is already recognized in the Company’s stockholders’ equity through accumulated other comprehensive loss.

“Given the decline in interest rates, we believe this is a well-timed transaction that is expected to improve future earnings while allowing the Company to continue to maintain a strong capital position. It accelerates our strategy to realign the Company's balance sheet towards higher-yielding assets and enhances the flexibility of our funding,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The transaction is intended to achieve the following goals:

Increase 2025 earnings by approximately 24% relative to the current analyst earnings consensus;

Expand 2025 net interest margin by approximately 15 basis points relative to the current analyst earnings consensus;

Achieve a conservative payback estimate of 3.1 years; and

Reduce the Company’s reliance on wholesale funding.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios will remain strong and above “well capitalized” levels after the transaction, with an estimated total capital to risk weighted assets ratio at 13.87% and an estimated tier 1 leverage capital ratio at 9.99% on an estimated pro forma basis using actual September 30, 2024 capital.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 68 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area.

