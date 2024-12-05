Virtualware announces VIROO integration with HTC VIVE’s VIVERSE Polygon Streaming technology at I/ITSEC 2024

Orlando, December 5, 2024 – The leading expert in 3D-driven enterprise software as a service Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), announced the integration of its XR platform VIROO with HTC VIVE’s VIVERSE Polygon Streaming technology at I/ITSEC 2024, the world's largest modeling, simulation & training event.

This integration is a new step forward in simplifying the adoption of high-quality XR experiences across industries.

VIVERSE Polygon Streaming is a highly optimized rendering method that combines server-side processing and client-side rendering to efficiently stream only the necessary polygon data for rendering the visible sections of a 3D asset. This enables complex 3D assets and scenes to be rendered even on lower-end devices, democratizing access to next-generation immersive graphics and interactivity regardless of the user's device.

The integration with VIROO multi-user collaboration, training and digital twin capabilities will enable companies to incorporate complex 3D content on their XR solutions in a simple way. This simplicity will enhance scalability while mitigating the limitations of client-side computing.

John Dabill, Head of Product Operations, HTC VIVE’s VIVERSE Polygon Streaming Technology stated “This integration with Virtualware’s VIROO platform enhances how enterprises can harness complex 3D content for training, collaboration, and digital twin applications. By combining the scalability of VIVERSE Polygon Streaming with VIROO’s multi-user capabilities, we’re making spatial computing more accessible and cost-effective, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of immersive technologies.”

VIROO is the enterprise XR platform that provides multiple ready-to-use applications for users, and tools for developers to create and distribute their own custom multi-user XR, simulation and digital twin applications. The ready-to-run XR platform ensures the highest levels of security and privacy, including ISO 270001 certification, scalability, and performance, integrating all XR needs into a single platform.

This announcement builds on the strategic partnership between Virtualware and HTC VIVE, unveiled on October 7, 2024 to accelerate the adoption of enterprise XR solutions within the Americas market.

“This new announcement marks a significant step forward in Virtualware's collaboration with HTC VIVE, aimed at providing enterprise clients with a more extensive portfolio of solutions seamlessly integrated with HTC VIVE's products and technologies.” — John A. Cunningham, President of Virtualware USA.

About Virtualware

With 20 years of expertise in building business applications globally, Virtualware is considered one of the world’s leading experts in 3D-driven enterprise software as a service. The company delivers a professional and practical approach to real-time 3D by providing companies and institutions with the tools and support they need to grow, strengthen, and advance in their adoption of this technology.

Virtualware’s client base includes GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, EAN University, and the Basque Government.

The company headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, and has offices in Orlando, United States, and Toronto, Canada.

Virtualware has been publicly listed on Euronext Paris since April 2023 under the ticker MLVIR.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier Extended Reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium XR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. HTC’s business also includes the spatial collaboration platforms VIVERSE and VIVERSE for Business, HTC smartphones, the VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production system, and our G REIGNS 5G connectivity solutions. For more information, please visit www.VIVE.com.

