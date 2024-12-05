Mindera Health™ Welcomes New Vice President of Sales

Vista, CA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health, a pioneer in precision medicine combining machine learning with Next-Generation Sequencing to create Dermal Intelligence™, announces the addition of John Wegener as the New VP of Sales.

John has deep experience and impressive accomplishments across his career, including most recently 10 years as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at Exagen Inc. and 14 years at Prometheus Laboratories as National Director of Managed Markets. At both organizations John was able to take start-up organizations and turn them into commercial sales leaders.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the Mindera Health team," said Ron Rocca, President and CEO. "I have worked closely with John in the past and find that his extensive experience in diagnostic sales and deep understanding of managed markets will be extremely valuable as we continue to innovate and expand. John shares our commitment to excellence, and we are confident that he will help us achieve new heights in patient, physician, and payor satisfaction as well as revenue growth."

John expressed excitement about the new role: "I am honored to join Mindera Health at such an exciting time in its growth journey. I look forward to working alongside the talented team here to drive meaningful results and provide all our customers with the highest level of service." As Vice President of Sales, John will oversee all aspects of Mindera Health’s sales operations, including strategic planning, team development, and customer acquisition. His appointment is part of Mindera Health’s continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team and driving sustainable growth.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is a predictive test that uses a dermal biomarker patch that allows for rapid and painless extraction of mRNA from skin, followed by transcriptomic analysis and machine learning-derived classifiers to provide actionable results for clinicians with >91 percent positive predictive value[i]. By matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, a recent study used a budget impact model to predict the potential costs savings associated with Mind.Px and returned annually. [ii]

