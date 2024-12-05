Fly-E Group, Inc. to Present at The Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on December 11, 2024

New York, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) (“Fly-E” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories, today announced it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company’s 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference, to be held Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in one-on-one format during which FLYE will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

During the conference, Fly-E’s key executives will introduce the business, share Fly-E’s vision for building the future of electric vehicles, and address questions directly with investors.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with FLYE, please submit your request online via the registration link:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_112571/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR.

Details of the event are as follows:

Benchmark 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Date: December 11th, 2024

Times: 9:00AM – 3:00PM ET

Location: New York Athletic Club, New York City

Conference Website: Click here

About Fly-E Group, Inc.

Fly-E Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle company that is principally engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters and related accessories under the brand "Fly E-Bike." The Company's commitment is to encourage people to incorporate eco-friendly transportation into their active lifestyles, ultimately contributing towards building a more environmentally friendly future. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.flyebike.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section under "Risk Factors" of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on June 28, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Fly-E Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@flyebike.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com