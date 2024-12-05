Infinidat Receives Multiple Awards at the 2024 SDC Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that it has won multiple awards at the prestigious 2024 SDC Awards competition, which is one of the most highly regarded in the IT industry. SDC Magazine’s award competition recognized Infinidat as the best for channel storage and technological innovation for the most secure enterprise storage on the market today.

Infinidat was honored for its highly differentiated and reliable enterprise storage solutions at the 15th annual SDC Magazine Award by one of the UK’s leading business technology publishers at a gala dinner on November 28th in London. Awards for 2024 continue with SDC’s mission to recognize innovation, expertise, and success within the IT industry.

Infinidat Winner

Channel Storage Company of the Year

Cloud Security Innovation of the Year

Infinidat Runner Up

Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year



Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat, said, “We’re excited that Infinidat continues to win major awards for our enterprise storage solutions, in this case for both the channel storage company of the year and for the cyber security innovation of the year. The SDC Awards amplify our leadership for cyber storage resilience, next-generation data protection, hybrid multi-cloud storage, 100% availability, and the highest real-world application and workload. We appreciate the latest recognition of Infinidat by SDC Magazine.”

Phil Alsop, Editor of SDC Channel Insights and SDC Awards Judge at Angel Business Communications, said, “Infinidat is consistently among the top storage companies for market leadership and innovation. Infinidat’s commitment to the channel stands out as a model for empowering partner excellence and engagement. At the same time, their leap forward with their most recent advancements innovating in cloud cyber security and storage systems for the enterprise market affirm the company’s well-deserved reputation as a trailblazer.”

“Infinidat offers state-of-the art solutions, perfect for channel partners to lead with and exceed their customers enterprise storage infrastructure requirements. As part of Infinidat’s ecosystem, it’s gratifying to see Infinidat recognized for the high value of its broad solution portfolio. Winning more SDC awards is further validation that Infinidat is an excellent enterprise storage solution provider to partner with,” said Liam Mugford, Head of Partner Development at CMS Distribution.

Click here to see the complete list of winners and runners up.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

About Infinidat

