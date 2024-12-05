ManTech Wins $1.4 Billion DoD ICON Cybersecurity Task Order

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI-driven and mission-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a $1.4 billion task order to deliver comprehensive full-spectrum cyber solutions for clients within the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense (DoD) and other Government organizations.

Under this five-year task order, granted on behalf of the DoD, ManTech will provide a wide range of advanced cyber solutions that support mission-critical requirements of the Interagency Intelligence and Cyber Operations Network (ICON).

“As the proven leader with more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity, we are honored to take on this vital role in supporting our government’s national security mission,” said Matt Tait, CEO and President of ManTech. “Leveraging AI, ManTech’s innovative approach and skilled talent will accelerate mission speed and success across the cyber domain.”

“In a world where cyber threats evolve at an exponential pace, our goal is to ensure that our customers have ‘capability overmatch’ in any cyber battlespace scenario,” said Barbara Haines-Parmele, President of ManTech’s Intelligence Sector. “This task order provides an incredible opportunity to enhance, train and equip the force, contributing to force readiness and enabling effective operations.”

To advance cyber operations warfighting and transform cyber operations, ManTech will develop and deploy cutting-edge cyber solutions that enhance unity of effort and capabilities among ManTech’s DoD and Intelligence Community partners. In line with the company’s commitment to expanding national security innovation and supporting the ICON vision, ManTech will serve as a primary convergence point for the most innovative companies across the national security ecosystem.

