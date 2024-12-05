ProQR Therapeutics to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Event on December 11, 2024

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Event on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 from 10:00 am until approximately 12:30 pm EST, including an Analyst Q&A session with members of the ProQR Management Team.

During the event, ProQR will highlight its proprietary Axiomer™ ADAR-mediated RNA editing platform, along with updates on its pipeline of development candidates including data updates and next steps on its programs for NTCP and B4GALT1, AX-0810 and AX-1412. Presentations will feature members of the Management Team including Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and CEO, and Gerard Platenburg, Chief Scientific Officer; René Beukema, Chief Corporate Development Officer will also join the analyst Q&A session with the Management Team.

Additionally, the following speakers will present at the event:

Peter Beal, PhD, will share his perspectives on driving innovation in the ADAR field. Dr. Beal is a Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of California at Davis and Director of the NIH-funded UC Davis Chemical Biology Graduate Program and member of the Scientific Advisory Board at ProQR.

Prof. Gideon Hirschfield, MA(Oxon) MB BChir (Cantab) FRCP PhD, a key opinion leader, will share his views on the unmet need in the field and the opportunity for AX-0810. He is Professor of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Toronto Centre for Liver Disease.

More detailed biographies are available below.

Speaker Biographies

Peter A. Beal, PhD

Peter A. Beal is a Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of California at Davis and current Director of the NIH-funded UC Davis Chemical Biology Graduate Program. Research from the Beal laboratory has advanced understanding of the structures and mechanism of action for ADAR enzymes responsible for adenosine to inosine RNA editing in humans. Recently, this knowledge has been applied to the design of guiding oligonucleotides capable of directing ADARs to make edits that correct disease-causing mutations in the transcriptome. Targets include mutations in mRNAs associated with Rett syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Beal teaches organic chemistry at the undergraduate level and several classes in nucleic acids chemistry and chemical biology at the graduate level.

Prof. Gideon Hirschfield, MA(Oxon) MB BChir (Cantab) FRCP PhD

Prof. Gideon M. Hirschfield is a distinguished clinician-scientist specializing in autoimmune liver diseases. He holds the Lily and Terry Horner Chair in Autoimmune Liver Disease Research at the Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, Toronto General Hospital, and serves as a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at the University of Toronto.

Prof. Hirschfield earned his medical degree from the University of Cambridge in 1996 and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Oxford in 1994. He was awarded a PhD from the University of London in 2006. His postgraduate training included positions at Hammersmith Hospital and Royal Brompton Hospital in London, as well as a fellowship in Toronto, Canada.

An internationally recognized expert, Prof. Hirschfield has published over 200 peer-reviewed articles, including lead authorship in high-impact journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, and Nature Genetics.

His research focuses on advancing therapies for inflammatory liver diseases to prevent the need for transplantation

About Axiomer™

ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA base editing technology called Axiomer™, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for diverse types of diseases. Axiomer™ “Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells called ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA). Axiomer™ EONs are designed to recruit and direct endogenously expressed ADARs to change an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G) – correcting an RNA with a disease-causing mutation back to a normal (wild type) RNA, modulating protein expression, or altering a protein so that it will have a new function that helps prevent or treat disease.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called Axiomer™, which uses a cell’s own editing machinery called ADAR to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for both rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

Forward Looking Statements

