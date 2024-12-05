Press Release

Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison sign landmark deal to expand 4G and 5G network in Indonesia

Nokia extends partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison in two-year deal.

Deal includes Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to ensure broadband access and support digital inclusion.

5 December 2024

Jakarta, Indonesia – Nokia and Indonesia's leading mobile operator, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), have announced a two-year extension to their partnership to expand IOH’s 4G and 5G network across Indonesia. Through the deal, which will run from 2025 to 2027, Nokia will support IOH’s ambitions to significantly improve its operational performance as well as help advance Indonesia’s rapidly evolving telecom sector.

Under the agreement, Nokia will provide solutions from its cutting-edge AirScale equipment portfolio including multiband radio technology and high-capacity baseband solutions. Nokia’s advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning, will play a critical role in streamlining IOH’s network investments, ensuring the most efficient deployment of resources in high-demand areas. The deal will help IOH expand its network and improve service in key areas of the country.

Nokia will also supply its FastMile Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions in strategic regions, ensuring wider broadband access for homes and offices and supporting the digital inclusion agenda in underserved areas. The expansion of 4G and 5G coverage, combined with FWA, will help fuel economic growth and improve connectivity for millions of Indonesians.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said: “At Indosat, our purpose is to empower Indonesia, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to connect more people and make digitalization accessible to everyone. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide reliable connectivity. Moreover, this partnership is a pivotal step toward integrating AI into our ecosystem, paving the way for smarter, more efficient networks that will shape Indonesia’s digital future and elevate the quality of life for every Indonesian.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, commented: “Nokia is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with IOH and this new extended agreement marks a pivotal moment for both our companies in Indonesia. By leveraging our state-of-the-art AirScale portfolio solutions and AI-driven capabilities, we are empowering IOH to build a robust, future-ready network. This deal not only reinforces our leadership in advanced mobile networks space but also deepens our commitment to supporting Indonesia’s digital transformation and growing mobile ecosystem.”

