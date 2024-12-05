OrthoPediatrics Corp. Expands Specialty Bracing Portfolio with Two New Products

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics today announced that the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing (OPSB™) division is expanding its product offering with the launch of two new products including the OPSB Sensor System and MOVE-D™.

The OPSB Sensor System represents the first sensor solution in OrthoPediatrics’ portfolio and an important step forward in the broader strategy around brace monitoring through the use of advanced sensor technology. For over 10 years, OrthoPediatrics’ wholly owned subsidiary, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics has been at the forefront of utilizing thermal sensors in scoliosis braces based on published reports showing the direct correlation between brace wear time and success and improved wear time when a sensor is utilized in a brace. This game-changing Bluetooth connecting sensor automatically uploads data to an interactive App that awards stars and trophies for reaching wear time goals. The data is stored in a password protected cloud-based platform, allowing for remote monitoring by healthcare providers with downloadable reports.

In addition, OPSB also announced it has entered into license and supply and distribution agreements with Innovation Lab to bring the MOVE-D™ brace to market. Move-D™ is a simple and elegant mechanical elbow brace that stabilizes tremors in the dominant upper extremity to improve the performance of Activities of Daily Living (ADL) for pediatric patients with movement disorders.

OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing division President Joe Hauser commented, “We are excited that we continue to introduce new products that better support children and further expand the innovative solutions we offer through the OPSB channel. The team has been working with key opinion leaders from the surgeon community to identify new technologies that help children without going into the Operating Room, and both the OPSB Sensory System and MOVE-D represent opportunities to do so. Our partnership with Move-D represents the newest collaboration with other remarkable organizations focused on helping kids, advancing our shared commitment to advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 70 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the DF2® Brace and OrthoPediatrics’ Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit https://opsb.com/.

