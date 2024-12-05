Qlik Eliminates Barriers to Cloud Migration, Paving the Way for Seamless AI Adoption Across Industries

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced strong momentum in supporting cloud migration for enterprises, allowing them to leverage AI technologies more effectively. By removing barriers to cloud adoption, Qlik is helping organizations leverage Amazon Web Service (AWS) cloud computing technology to unlock greater value from their data assets and achieve better analytics outcomes.

For businesses seeking to adopt AI, a successful strategy often starts with cloud migration. Moving to the cloud provides access to a stronger technology ecosystem, including emerging AI solutions that enhance analytics outcomes. Recognizing this, Qlik has focused on simplifying the cloud journey, offering solutions that streamline the transition and support seamless cloud-based operations.

Recent features, such as the launch of PixelPerfect reporting and anonymous access in the cloud, demonstrate Qlik’s commitment to bridging the gap between on-premises and cloud functionality, making it easier for enterprises to adopt AI-ready environments.

“AI isn’t just about implementing specific AI technologies; it’s about having the right environment to support them,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik's Analytics Business Unit. “Our focus has been on clearing the path for our customers to move to the cloud, which means providing solutions that remove traditional barriers. By continuing to enable new critical features in our cloud analytics offerings, we’re ensuring that our customers can seamlessly transition to the cloud and, in doing so, position themselves to leverage the best of AI.”

One example of Qlik’s ongoing innovation in AI is Qlik Answers™, its unstructured data AI solution, launched at Qlik Connect in June 2024. Qlik Answers has garnered significant interest among customers across a wide range of industries, including logistics, financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and education. Organizations across these sectors are exploring how Qlik Answers can help them unlock valuable insights from their unstructured data, highlighting the growing demand for innovative AI and analytics solutions.

Recent Qlik Innovations Supporting Cloud and AI Adoption:

Qlik Answers : Launched in June, this AI-driven solution addresses unstructured data challenges, enabling organizations to extract valuable insights from organizations vast troves of unstructured data.

: Launched in June, this AI-driven solution addresses unstructured data challenges, enabling organizations to extract valuable insights from organizations vast troves of unstructured data. Qlik AutoML: This year, Qlik’s predictive analytics platform has seen a 40% increase in usage and introduced enhancements such as intelligent optimization and embedded analytics.

This year, Qlik’s predictive analytics platform has seen a 40% increase in usage and introduced enhancements such as intelligent optimization and embedded analytics. PixelPerfect reporting in the cloud : High-quality, precise reporting that was previously only available on-premises is now fully available in Qlik Cloud Analytics.

: High-quality, precise reporting that was previously only available on-premises is now fully available in Qlik Cloud Analytics. Anonymous access: Provides secure, accessible data analytics in the cloud, making it easier for businesses to share public data to anonymous users without compromising security.

Qlik’s continued investment in removing barriers to cloud adoption aligns with its broader mission to provide end-to-end data integration and analytics solutions that empower enterprises to thrive in a data-driven world. By facilitating seamless cloud transitions, Qlik ensures that companies can position themselves to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies, driving innovation, agility, and smarter decision-making. To learn more, please connect with the Qlik team at AWS re:Invent December 2-6, 2024 in Las Vegas.

About Qlik Media Contact Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

Keith Parker

keith.parker@qlik.com

512-367-2884





© 2024 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.