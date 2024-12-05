iMD Companies and Its Subsidiary, Riize Health, Announce New Verticals With White Label and Licensing

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMD Companies, Inc. (OTC:ICBU) and its subsidiary, Riize LLC (Riize Health), is pleased to announce the launch of our white label and licensing verticals.

On Friday, November 26, 2024, Riize Health began pushing our white label program and licensing of our technology which allows us to expand our market share and branding.

There has been many inquiries about this avenue and we’ve been dissecting what it means to us in the long run and ICBU with its subsidiary has determined the benefits far greater than not doing it. It is our belief that by expanding our brand this way adds multiple facets to our bottom line.

By following many industry standards, we’re going down this path to bring our brand to the forefront as an industry disrupter and innovator. This brings forth many different types of customers to us and expands our awareness to the point of ICBU becoming the company to model after.

"We're excited about these verticals to bring something truly unique to this market and build and provide new products and opportunities," states Reilly Schueler, CEO of Riize Health. "We feel this brings our technology to light and desire for our industry-leading technology to be implemented in an unlimited fashion. Again, we’re just getting started and look forward to giving our clients state-of-the-art delivered products."

Rick Wilson, President and CEO of IMD Companies, Inc., states, "Adding this type of white label and licensing verticals to our already industry-leading technology gives us a major advantage to increase revenue."

About Riize, LLC

Riize is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a leading telemedicine/pharmacy services provider. Our specialized focus on men’s and women’s sexual health and weight loss sets us apart from the competition due to our revolutionary delivery system. We are proud to offer a convenient and innovative online healthcare service that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers. At Riize, we understand the importance of personalized care. That’s why we provide a platform where patients can easily consult with healthcare professionals remotely. Through video or phone calls, individuals can discuss their symptoms, receive accurate diagnoses, and obtain personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. We believe in breaking down barriers to healthcare access. With Riize, patients no longer have to endure long wait times or travel to a physical clinic. Our user-friendly platform ensures that quality healthcare is just a few clicks away. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare. Experience the convenience and expertise that Riize offers. Your health and well-being are our priorities.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC:ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the healthcare markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

