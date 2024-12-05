Rush Street Interactive’s Laura McAllister Cox Named Chief Compliance Officer of the Year at Vixio Global Regulatory Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”) is proud to announce that Laura McAllister Cox, RSI’s Chief Compliance Officer, has been awarded the highly coveted Chief Compliance Officer of the Year award at the prestigious Vixio Global Regulatory Awards in London. This recognition celebrates Laura’s exceptional leadership, her instrumental role in navigating the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, and her unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of compliance and responsible gaming at RSI.

The Chief Compliance Officer of the Year award highlights compliance leaders who go beyond the call of duty, leading their departments through the complexities of regulatory change while significantly elevating compliance standards across their organizations. Laura’s nomination reflects her steadfast dedication to these principles and her unmatched contributions to the gaming industry.

“Laura McAllister Cox exemplifies the qualities of a transformative compliance leader,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive. “Her vision, expertise, and unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence have not only positioned RSI as a pioneer in responsible gaming practices but also ensured that RSI consistently sets the industry standard for compliance and innovation. This award is a testament to her extraordinary impact on our company and the broader gaming landscape.”

Laura’s achievements include leading RSI to become the first U.S. operator to receive the Responsible Gaming Council’s RG Check Accreditation, an honor that underscores the company’s dedication to the safety and well-being of its customers while fostering a sustainable gaming environment. Under her guidance, RSI has also achieved market-leading profitability and strategic expansion into new jurisdictions, all while navigating complex regulatory frameworks with precision.

As Chief Compliance Officer of publicly traded Rush Street Interactive, Laura oversees the company’s compliance strategy across a range of critical areas, including regulatory, licensing, anti-money laundering, technical compliance, and responsible gaming. Her leadership has been instrumental in building RSI’s compliance department into a world-class operation with specialized subject matter experts across these domains.

Beyond her achievements at RSI, Laura is widely regarded as one of the most respected voices in the global gaming industry. Her distinguished career spans nearly four decades and includes serving as President of the International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA) from 2017 to 2018, as well as legal and compliance leadership roles at esteemed organizations such as Rush Street Gaming, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Gaming Partners International Corporation. Her expertise in gaming law and corporate compliance has solidified her reputation as a trusted authority in the field.

Laura’s ability to identify and cultivate exceptional talent, foster collaborative relationships with regulators, and implement forward-thinking compliance strategies has made her an unparalleled leader in the gaming industry. Her initiatives, such as yearly team summits and ongoing training programs, ensure RSI’s compliance team remains agile and equipped to address the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

“I am deeply honored to be named the Chief Compliance Officer of the Year,” said Laura McAllister Cox. “This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work of my team and RSI’s unwavering commitment to compliance excellence and responsible gaming. At RSI, we strive to lead by example and set the standard for innovation, integrity, and collaboration in the gaming industry. I am grateful to be part of a company that values these principles and to work alongside such talented professionals every day.”

The Vixio Global Regulatory Awards celebrate achievements and innovation in compliance and responsible gaming across the global gambling industry.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, and, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

