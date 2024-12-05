India Condom Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2030F - Shift Towards Premium and Specialized Products, Rise in Online Sales and Discreet Purchasing

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Condom Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Condom Market was valued at USD 284.27 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 685.11 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.80%

The condom market in India has witnessed significant evolution and growth over the past decade, driven by shifting social attitudes, increased awareness of sexual health, and a rising emphasis on family planning. With a population exceeding 1.3 billion, India represents a massive consumer base for contraceptives, including condoms, which are one of the most accessible and effective methods of birth control.







Research conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), HRP, and partners since February 2022 suggests that interventions using positive language regarding sex, including sexual pleasure, effectively increase condom usage. When male condoms are used correctly in every sexual encounter over one year, they provide 98% protection against unplanned pregnancy for women. Similarly, female condoms offer 95% protection against unplanned pregnancy when used.



The condom category has experienced a significant boost in growth, nearly doubling its growth rate in 2023. According to executives citing the latest IQVIA consumer health retail audit data, the segment valued at USD 210 million reached a five-year high with a 13% increase by value, compared to 7% growth in 2022. This surge in growth can be attributed to the introduction of various innovations such as dotted, ribbed, dessert-flavored, and glow-in-the-dark variants in the market.

Shift Towards Premium and Specialized Products



A noticeable trend in the Indian condom market is the increasing demand for premium and specialized products. Consumers are showing a growing preference for condoms with additional features such as ultra-thin materials for enhanced sensitivity, flavored options for variety, and textured surfaces for added stimulation. This trend reflects a broader shift towards personalized and enjoyable sexual experiences among consumers who are willing to invest in higher-quality products that meet specific preferences and needs.



Manufacturers are responding by introducing innovative products that cater to these demands, thereby diversifying their offerings beyond traditional latex condoms. This trend not only enhances consumer satisfaction but also contributes to the overall growth and sophistication of the market.



Rise in Online Sales and Discreet Purchasing



The advent of e-commerce has significantly impacted the condom market in India, with a growing number of consumers opting to purchase condoms online. Online platforms offer convenience, privacy, and a wide selection of products, making it easier for individuals to access and buy condoms discreetly.



This trend is particularly prevalent among younger demographics and urban dwellers who value convenience and anonymity in their purchasing decisions. Online retailers and healthcare platforms have capitalized on this shift by offering competitive pricing, discreet packaging, and promotional discounts, thereby expanding their customer base and driving sales.



As internet penetration continues to increase and online shopping becomes more commonplace, this trend is expected to further boost the accessibility and popularity of condoms in India.



Health Consciousness and Safe Sex Practices



There is a growing trend towards heightened health consciousness and emphasis on safe sex practices among Indian consumers. Increasing awareness about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and the importance of contraception has led to a greater acceptance and adoption of condoms as a reliable method of protection.



Government initiatives, educational campaigns, and healthcare advocacy have played pivotal roles in promoting safe sex practices nationwide. As a result, more individuals are prioritizing their sexual health and choosing condoms as a preventive measure against STIs and unintended pregnancies.



This trend is driving steady growth in the condom market as consumers become more informed and proactive about their sexual well-being. Manufacturers and healthcare providers are leveraging this trend by emphasizing the health benefits of condom use through targeted marketing campaigns and educational outreach programs.



Overall, these trends reflect a positive evolution in attitudes towards sexual health and product preferences in the Indian condom market, shaping its trajectory towards greater accessibility, innovation, and consumer empowerment.



This trend is driving steady growth in the condom market as consumers become more informed and proactive about their sexual well-being. Manufacturers and healthcare providers are leveraging this trend by emphasizing the health benefits of condom use through targeted marketing campaigns and educational outreach programs. Overall, these trends reflect a positive evolution in attitudes towards sexual health and product preferences in the Indian condom market, shaping its trajectory towards greater accessibility, innovation, and consumer empowerment.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $284.27 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $685.11 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered India



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

HLL Lifecare Limited

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd

TTK Healthcare Limited

Cupid Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited

Indus Medicare Private Limited

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited

India Condom Market, By Product Type:

Latex

Non-Latex

India Condom Market, By Gender:

Male

Female

India Condom Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores/Pharmacy

Online

Others

India Condom Market, By Region:

North

South

East

West

