Claravine Launches Industry-First Data Standards Metric and New Solutions to Optimize Data Quality

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claravine , The Data Standards Company, today announced a suite of enhanced solutions, including a new industry metric, the Data Standards Score and an Excel add-in. The offerings are designed to empower marketers to effectively manage the increasing volume and complexity of marketing data, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions and maximizing the impact of marketing strategies.

Incomplete and inaccurate data is a major risk, yet assessing adherence to data standards has historically been difficult . The Data Standards Score offers a quantifiable measure of data quality, completeness, and structure, giving marketers the ability to evaluate their progress in eliminating metadata errors. The accompanying dashboard provides a comprehensive view of platform activity across datasets, teams, and channels, helping marketers pinpoint areas for improvement and optimize their data standards strategies.

Key Benefits of the Data Standards Score and Dashboard:

Quantifiable Measurement: Provides a clear, objective metric for assessing adherence to data standards.

Provides a clear, objective metric for assessing adherence to data standards. Actionable Insights: Offers detailed visibility into data standards performance, enabling marketers to identify and address gaps.

Offers detailed visibility into data standards performance, enabling marketers to identify and address gaps. Improved Data Standards: Ensures data quality, consistency and accuracy.

Ensures data quality, consistency and accuracy. Smarter Decision-Making: Equips marketers to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Equips marketers to make informed, data-driven decisions. Amplified Marketing Impact: Enables marketers to optimize their strategies and maximize ROI.



"As data management challenges intensify in 2025, the need for robust data standards has never been clearer," said Verl Allen, CEO of Claravine. "Our new solutions and first-of-its-kind technology provide advertisers and agencies with invaluable insights into their data, ensuring that campaigns are fueled by accurate and reliable information. These advancements demonstrate our dedication to investing in data standards and leading the industry towards a more effective future."

To further support marketers in implementing effective data strategies, Claravine is introducing several new solutions, including an Excel add-in and evolved API capabilities, as well as streamlined data management tools.

Excel Add-In & New API Capabilities

The new Excel add-in brings data standards into existing workflows for unparalleled convenience and productivity, enabling users to submit data directly from Excel to the Claravine platform and its various connectors with media, storage and analytics applications. This method for minimizing errors and team disruption exemplifies the innovative solutions that can be developed leveraging Claravine’s APIs. Other enhancements and additions include Dataset API support for the Claravine ID, the introduction of a List API to manage campaign parameter lists, and a Template API for efficient consumption of campaign taxonomy.

Streamlined Data Management Tools

Claravine's streamlined data management tools accelerate the flow of valid data, empowering teams to prioritize critical tasks while maintaining data accuracy. By providing enhanced control over data movement within the platform, the solution enables automatic submission of validated data, reducing manual review burdens. This efficiency ensures that high-quality data is readily available for analysis, facilitating faster and more informed decision-making.

These innovations underscore Claravine's commitment to equipping marketers with the tools they need to thrive in a data-driven landscape. By investing in data standards, marketers can achieve higher data quality, consistency, and actionability, ultimately driving better business outcomes. The Data Standards Score and Dashboard, Excel add-in, and additional new solutions are available now to Claravine customers. For more information, visit www.claravine.com/dec-2024-release.

About Claravine

Claravine is The Data Standards Company aiming to give people, teams and technology a shared understanding of their data. Claravine helps brands and agencies deliver on the promise of modern marketing by standardizing taxonomies, naming conventions, and metadata across all digital experiences at the source of data creation. The Data Standards Cloud empowers a proactive approach to marketing metadata naming conventions and taxonomy for fast, accurate and rich business insights that help deliver the experiences customers want. Claravine partners with a quarter of the Fortune 100 to define, apply and connect standards across their ecosystem for faster decisions, greater agility, and increased ROI. For more information, visit www.claravine.com .