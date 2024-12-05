Automatic Plastic Recycling Market Forecasted to Grow to US$40.7 Billion by 2034 Amid Strong Push for Sustainability | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc.-, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic plastic recycling market (プラスチック自動リサイクル市場) was valued at US$ 15.0 Bn in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2024 and 2034, reaching an estimated value of US$ 40.7 Bn by the end of 2034. Growing adoption of advanced sorting and processing technologies, alongside stringent regulations for sustainable plastic waste management, are driving the market trajectory.

Automatic plastic recycling systems leverage technologies such as near-infrared (NIR) sorting, robotics, and self-cleaning filters to efficiently process plastic waste. These systems ensure accurate polymer identification and enhance the quality of recycled materials, meeting the increasing demand for eco-friendly products across industries.

Key Market Drivers

1. Technological Advancements in Recycling Machinery

Innovations in automated recycling systems, including robotic arms, AI-based sorting, and self-cleaning mechanisms, are streamlining plastic waste management. NIR sorting technology, for instance, accurately identifies and segregates polymer types, reducing contamination in recycled plastic output.

These advancements not only boost recycling efficiency but also lower operational costs for recycling facilities. The incorporation of automated systems has made large-scale recycling more viable for industries, including packaging, automotive, and construction.

2. Rise in Investment in Recycling Infrastructure

Governments and private sectors are investing heavily in recycling technologies to combat growing plastic pollution. For example, the European Union introduced new packaging regulations in April 2024 to promote sustainable practices and reduce waste. Such measures are expected to accelerate the adoption of automated recycling systems globally.

Additionally, the increasing trend toward extended producer responsibility (EPR) frameworks compels manufacturers to enhance recycling efforts, further driving demand for automated solutions.

3. Stringent Environmental Regulations

Countries worldwide are implementing strict regulations to curb plastic waste and encourage recycling. Policies such as bans on single-use plastics and mandatory recycling targets are pushing industries to adopt advanced recycling technologies.

Regions such as Europe and North America are leading the way with comprehensive policies and investments, while Asia Pacific is emerging as a key growth area due to the region's significant plastic consumption and waste generation.

Market Segmentation

By Plastic Type

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

PVC

PS

Others

By Application

Packaging Food Non-food

Automotive

Construction

Others

By Region

North America : The U.S. and Canada are leading the adoption of automated recycling technologies, driven by strong regulations and corporate sustainability initiatives.

: The U.S. and Canada are leading the adoption of automated recycling technologies, driven by strong regulations and corporate sustainability initiatives. Europe : EU nations are at the forefront of the recycling movement, supported by government funding and stringent environmental laws.

: EU nations are at the forefront of the recycling movement, supported by government funding and stringent environmental laws. Asia Pacific : Countries such as China and India are rapidly investing in recycling infrastructure to address rising plastic pollution levels.

: Countries such as China and India are rapidly investing in recycling infrastructure to address rising plastic pollution levels. Latin America : Growing awareness and international partnerships are fueling recycling projects in the region.

: Growing awareness and international partnerships are fueling recycling projects in the region. Middle East & Africa: Efforts are focused on reducing waste and improving recycling capabilities, backed by global collaborations.

Technological Trends in Automatic Plastic Recycling

Near-Infrared (NIR) Sorting : This cutting-edge technology allows for the precise identification of polymer types, ensuring higher-quality recycling output.

: This cutting-edge technology allows for the precise identification of polymer types, ensuring higher-quality recycling output. Self-Cleaning Filters : These innovations reduce downtime and maintenance costs for recycling plants, increasing operational efficiency.

: These innovations reduce downtime and maintenance costs for recycling plants, increasing operational efficiency. AI and Robotics: Advanced AI algorithms and robotic systems are improving sorting accuracy and reducing human intervention.

These technologies are enabling recycling plants to meet increasing demand while maintaining sustainability goals.

Key Challenges

Despite its growth potential, the automatic plastic recycling market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs, limited awareness in developing economies, and technical limitations in handling complex plastics. However, continuous R&D efforts and government incentives are expected to address these challenges in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the automatic plastic recycling market are focusing on technological innovations, partnerships, and capacity expansions to strengthen their market presence.

Major Companies:

PICVISA

MBA Polymers Inc.

DUYTAN Recycling Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Nexus Circular

These companies are investing in state-of-the-art recycling technologies to cater to the growing demand for high-quality recycled plastics across industries.

Recent Developments:

In 2024, PICVISA launched an advanced AI-based sorting system to enhance polymer identification accuracy.

MBA Polymers Inc. expanded its recycling operations in Europe to meet rising regional demand.

Future Outlook

The automatic plastic recycling market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in recycling technologies and the increasing emphasis on sustainability. By 2034, the integration of AI, robotics, and advanced sorting systems is expected to revolutionize the recycling industry, making it more efficient and eco-friendly.

Governments, corporations, and consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of automated solutions in combating plastic pollution, setting the stage for robust market expansion in the coming decade.

