EVolve’s Sparkion Energy Selected by Circle K as Energy Management Solution

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkion Energy , a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, today announces that it has been selected by Circle K to provide Energy Management Software for combined battery and EV charging installations in Europe. The Sparkion platform has already been installed at several Circle K sites and is expected to help it improve its energy resilience and facilitate penetration into the ancillary services market.

The Sparkion Power Platform acts as an energy hub and provides real-time load management, demand charge mitigation and orchestration of all energy resources on site. The platform empowers CPOs, fleet operators and enterprises to optimize energy use and consumption, monetize energy assets and increase charging network profitability.

“We are very excited to be selected as the partner of choice,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of EVolve. “This is the second EVolve solution selected by Circle K, the first being the Driivz CPMS platform that was rolled out back in 2022 and has since enabled millions of charging instances. We believe the Sparkion platform can be instrumental in Circle K’s pursuit of becoming a leading player in the ancillary services market, particularly – in the frequency markets. By enabling ancillary services, we empower our customers not only to reduce their energy costs but also generate additional revenues from the energy markets.”

“At Circle K, our mission is to help make our customers’ lives a little easier every day. With this partnership, we are taking another step in our ambition to be a part of the solution in the communities we serve by delivering industry-leading charging power to our customers while minimizing our impact on the power grid. We relentlessly pursue cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, and we are very pleased to select and now implement the Sparkion Platform,” said Maria Estenstad-Friis, Director Charge Point Operator in Circle K . “Smart and efficient energy management has become critical to our deployment of charging infrastructure. The vertically integrated solution will help us provide our customers with a superior charging experience while also supporting our commitments as a responsible retailer.”

About Sparkion:

Sparkion, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, provides AI-driven energy management and second-life battery storage solutions. The Company helps charge point and fleet operators reduce power costs and become energy resilient. The Sparkion software platform collects and analyzes data from the various energy assets on site to make intelligent decisions around energy use and consumption and to automatically maximize revenues and margins. Sparkion has also introduced breakthrough technology that enables fleet operators and others to repurpose second-life EV batteries into cost effective and more environmentally friendly energy storage solutions. For more information, please visit https://sparkion.io

About Vontier:

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About Circle K:

Circle K is part of Alimentation Couche-Tard, a global leader in convenience and mobility. Operating in 31 countries and territories, the company has more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People’s Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network. For more information please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

