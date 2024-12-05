45Drives Launches New Division, 45Professional, to Empower MSPs With Enterprise-Grade Storage Solutions

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 45Drives, a leader in high-performance open-source data storage and virtualization solutions, is proud to introduce its new division, 45Professional. Tailored to meet the unique needs of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) serving small to medium-sized businesses like medical and legal offices, 45Professional delivers enterprise-grade solutions that seamlessly blend the reliability of traditional systems with the adaptability of open-source technology, all backed by robust, comprehensive support.

Meeting MSP Needs

In the Managed Service Provider (MSP) space, commodity hardware combined with proprietary software, such as Microsoft Windows, forms the backbone of everyday business operations. However, clients increasingly demand more advanced solutions, including high-capacity storage, clustered systems, and virtual computing. While enterprise-level solutions are well-suited to meet these demands, traditional enterprise systems often lack the flexibility or usability tailored to the unique needs of MSPs, creating angst for providers.

Legacy enterprise vendors are appealing because they offer tightly integrated hardware and software, along with commissioning, training, and support. However, these systems tend to be inflexible and come with hidden costs and steep licensing fees that erode profitability and limit MSPs’ ability to compete effectively. On the other hand, open-source solutions combined with commodity hardware provide flexibility, high performance, and freedom from licensing fees, but they also demand significant expertise, ongoing maintenance, and carry risks that strain resources, increase overhead, and reduce profitability.

45Professional bridges this gap, delivering enterprise-grade storage and virtualization solutions powered by secure, reliable open-source technology. These solutions offer the best of both worlds - enterprise-level integration and support without the high costs, vendor lock-in, or project uncertainties associated with legacy systems or DIY open-source implementations, creating a complimentary addition to the MSP toolkit.

“At 45Drives, we understand the challenges MSPs face in balancing performance, flexibility, and cost,” said Doug Milburn, President and Co-Founder of 45Drives. “The 45Professional series combines the reliability of enterprise-grade systems with the freedom and cost-efficiency of open-source solutions. By addressing issues like vendor lock-in, high costs, and project uncertainty, we aim to provide practical, dependable solutions. We’re here to be your turnkey partner - not a science project.”

Products & Services

The 45Professional series delivers enterprise-grade storage servers in 4, 8, and 15-bay configurations, available as rack-mounted or desktop options. These systems are pre-configured with industry-leading open-source tools like Ceph and ZFS for seamless storage clustering and file management, managed through the intuitive Houston Interface. In addition to advanced storage capabilities, they support compute tasks and include features like SnapShield for enhanced ransomware protection, as well as optimizations for power efficiency and noise reduction.

Upcoming Developments

45Professional is preparing to launch stackable systems designed for small and medium-sized businesses with limited space. These compact, quiet units are easy to expand and support storage, computing, or clustering needs without disrupting daily operations. Additionally, a new customer portal will soon provide MSPs with streamlined access to account management, orders, and support tickets.

“This showcases how 45Drives alleviates concerns about open-source support by delivering expert-backed storage solutions, addressing the high costs associated with both cloud and traditional on-premises options,” said Tom Lawrence, founder of Lawrence Systems. “As a channel partner in the MSP space, 45Drives aligns with the needs of the MSP ecosystem, offering cost-effective and high-performance storage solutions.”

With its Mass-Customization business model, 45Professional leverages modularity to efficiently create top-tier systems tailored to specific MSP needs. This approach allows for the seamless integration of hardware and software, powered by the freedom and flexibility of open source - without the vendor lock-in, contractual restrictions, or uncertainties of DIY open-source implementations.

About 45Drives

45Drives delivers enterprise storage and virtualization solutions that combine the reliability, simplicity, and seamless integration of legacy vendors with the flexibility, innovation, and freedom of open-source technologies. With its modular, mass-custom approach, 45Drives ensures tailored solutions that feel as effortless as off-the-shelf options while offering the convenience of a one-stop-shop and the assurance of a single point of accountability.

