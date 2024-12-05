Vyond Achieves “In Process” FedRAMP Status, Making Secure Video Creation a Reality in the Government Sector

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyond , the effortless, all-in-one video creation platform for business, has officially achieved “In Process” status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ). Now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace , Vyond’s platform is available to thousands of federal agencies and government entities.

Vyond transforms critical information into engaging video content. As a result, customers can drive positive outcomes like increasing audience engagement and reducing production time by 75%. Vyond is a multi-faceted solution that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology to streamline productivity while providing world-class information security and data privacy.

Established in 2011, FedRAMP is a U.S. federal government-wide compliance program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud-based products across U.S. federal agencies and contractors by providing a standardized approach to security assessment and authorization. A FedRAMP “In Process” designation indicates that a company has undergone an extremely rigorous security assessment that was reviewed and approved by the FedRAMP Program Management Office and is currently working toward a FedRAMP Authorization. A FedRAMP Authorization, or Authority to Operate (ATO), signifies that an offering meets a holistic set of security controls designed to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of government data.

“This accomplishment is a critical step for Vyond in accelerating video creation tools and implementation across government agencies—it’s not easily earned,” said Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz. “The potential impact of video creation in the public sector is vast. We built this secure and accessible version of Vyond’s flagship platform specifically for this sector’s users and organizations. Through this achievement, we empower federal entities to communicate better and drive greater organizational outcomes.”

Vyond’s FedRAMP “In Process” designation demonstrates the company’s continued business momentum and growth. In June, the company launched Vyond for Government , a new version of its flagship product available for federal agency use. With Vyond for Government, users can instantly and effortlessly transform critical information into powerful visual communications for employees, partners, and constituents effectively and at scale.

Vyond for Government enables government agencies to create engaging, custom videos at 10x the efficiency and cost savings compared to legacy video production methods. Vyond customers have seen measurable results like 130%+ increases in engagement rate, 80% reductions in onboarding course times, and millions of dollars in savings. Learn more .



About Vyond for Government



Vyond is the only all-in-one video creation platform built for business and government organizations. With a focus on privacy and security, simplicity of use, and powerful video creation, Vyond for Government grants federal and public sector agencies access to our flagship platform, enabling transformation of critical information into engaging videos for employees, partners, and constituents—effectively and at scale.

