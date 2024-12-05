GreyOrange Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies 2024

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Inc ., a leader in AI-driven fulfillment automation, announced today that the company is a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies 2024 , authored by analyst Sandeep Unni. GreyOrange sees its recognition in Gartner’s “Item-Level RFID in the Store” research as confirmation of the company’s innovative progress. Its gStore solution, a B2B SaaS inventory management and store execution platform, delivers 98% inventory accuracy and location precision within three to five feet.

According to the Gartner report, “Item-level RFID impacts retailer operations by:

Improving item-level inventory accuracy significantly, typically beyond 98%.

Enabling real-time visibility of inventory across the supply chain.

Increasing store associate workflow efficiency and reducing labor costs.

Improving loss prevention as well as accurate identification of counterfeit products, thereby reducing fraud.

Boosting loyalty and retention through increased customer engagement through in-store interactions such as check-out.”



Designed to enhance store execution through real-time inventory management and intelligent tasking, gStore is implemented in over 250 overhead RFID-enabled stores globally, which is a global first. gStore is a retail store platform that not only streamlines in-store operations and omnichannel execution but also provides visibility across all inventory nodes, enhancing the in-store experience for customers and store associates.

“gStore offers customizable capabilities for a mix of both overhead and handheld RFID devices in real-time,” said Troy Siwek, gStore General Manager, GreyOrange. “The platform enables store associates with planogram-based inventory management, pin-pointing each item’s location, and automatically generating tasks to streamline receiving and replenishment processes.”

The Gartner® Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies 2024 reports, item-level RFID solutions enhance retail operations by improving inventory accuracy, streamlining cycle counts, and facilitating efficient fulfillment of online orders. The solutions also enable quicker replenishment and strengthen fraud prevention, leading to increased customer engagement. Additionally, RFID capabilities support unified retail commerce and increase operational efficiency, while also enriching in-store experiences for consumers and store associates.

Retailers leveraging gStore realize a 45% improvement in productivity, a 5% surge in sales and a 60% increase in customer engagement.

GreyOrange views its recognition in Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies 2024 as acknowledgment of the expansion of its gStore solution in omnichannel inventory management. This growth is also marked by the recent launch of the SoftFence RFID solution for handheld readers and gStore's new availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace , strengthening its position as an industry leader.

Download the Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies 2024, compliments of GreyOrange by visiting https://bit.ly/4fVXcP7 .

The GreyOrange team will host live demonstrations of the gStore inventory management and store execution platform during the National Retail Federation's NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show. Visit GreyOrange's NRF booth #3974 Jan. 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in NYC.

Learn more about GreyOrange’s gStore by visiting gstore.greyorange.com .

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies 2024, Sandeep Unni; 29 July 2024



Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its afﬁliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or ﬁtness for a particular purpose.

GreyOrange’s gStore Retail Execution Platform

gStore by GreyOrange is a state-of-the-art, easily deployable retail SaaS application designed to enhance store execution through real-time inventory management and actionable insights. The platform empowers retailers to maintain precise inventory control, enables intelligent tasking, streamlines store operations, manages omnichannel order fulfillment and elevates customer experiences with smart technologies.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. is at the forefront of AI-driven robotics systems, transforming distribution and fulfillment centers worldwide. Its emphasis on orchestration, innovation, and customer satisfaction marks a new era in efficient, responsive supply chain solutions. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and time to market, and creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

Media Contact

Leah R H Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c054013-662e-4fd9-b20e-b3f490092f75