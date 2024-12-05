Global Graphite Market Report 2024, with Profiles of 100+ Key Players including Natural and Synthetic Graphite Producers, Covering Production Capacities, Market Focus and Recent Developments

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphite Market 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Graphite Market 2024-2035 is an extensive and in-depth market research report that provides crucial insights into the graphite industry. This comprehensive study offers a detailed analysis of the global graphite market, covering various types of graphite, their applications, market trends, and future projections across multiple industries.

Report contents include:

Market Overview: introduction to graphite, its types (natural and synthetic), and their unique properties. different classifications of natural graphite (flake, amorphous, and crystalline vein) and synthetic graphite (primary and secondary). processing methods and applications.

Market Size and Growth Projections: detailed analysis of global graphite production and demand from 2016 to 2035, segmented by graphite type (natural and synthetic) and end-use markets. insights into current market dynamics and future growth prospects.

Technology and Innovation: technologies in graphite production, processing, and application, including advancements in spherical graphite and expandable graphite. graphene, its production methods, and potential market impact.

Analysis of different cathode chemistries.

Market Drivers and Challenges: factors promoting graphite market growth, such as the rise of electric vehicles and renewable energy, as well as challenges hindering market expansion, including supply chain issues and environmental concerns.

Regional Analysis: Comprehensive breakdown of graphite demand by region, with a focus on key markets such as China, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Brazil. The report provides insights into regional market dynamics, production capacities, and consumption patterns.

End-use Market Analysis: Detailed examination of major graphite applications, including: Lithium-ion batteries Refractory manufacturing Steel production Electronics Fuel cells Nuclear industry Lubricants Friction materials Flame retardants Solar and wind energy

Demand forecasts from the EV and ESS markets and from different car types and battery chemistries.

Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the graphite market supply chain, from mining and processing to end-use applications, highlighting key players at each stage.

Pricing Analysis: Historical and current pricing trends for various graphite types and grades. Price forecasts for graphite.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles of over 100 key players in the graphite industry, including both natural and synthetic graphite producers, covering their production capacities, market focus, and recent developments. Companies profiled include Black Rock Mining, Evolution Energy, GrafTech International, Gratomic, Graphite India, Leading Edge Materials, NextSource Materials, Nippon Carbon, Reflex Advanced Materials Corp., Renascor Resources, SEC Carbon, SGL Group, Showa Denko, Syrah Resources, Talga Group, Tirupati Carbon & Graphite, Tokai Carbon, and Volt Resources.

Emerging Trends: Analysis of emerging trends in the graphite market, such as the increasing demand for high-purity graphite in advanced technologies and the growing interest in graphene-based applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Introduction

2.1 Types of graphite

2.2 Natural graphite

2.3 Synthetic graphite

2.4 New technologies

2.5 Recycling of graphite materials

2.6 Applications of graphite

2.7 Graphite pricing (ton)

2.8 Graphene

3 Markets for Graphite

3.1 Global production of graphite

3.1.1 The graphite market in 2024 and beyond

3.1.2 China dominance

3.1.3 United States subsidies/loans and tariffs on Chinese imports

3.1.4 Global mine production and reserves of natural graphite

3.1.5 Global graphite production in tonnes, 2016-2023

3.1.6 Estimated global graphite production in tonnes, 2024-2035

3.1.7 Synthetic graphite supply

3.2 Global market demand for graphite by end use market 2016-2035, tonnes

3.3 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2023

3.4 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2035

3.5 Graphite market developments 2020-2024

3.6 Demand by region

3.7 Factors that aid graphite market growth

3.8 Factors that hinder graphite market growth

3.9 Main market players

3.10 Market supply chain

3.11 Lithium-ion batteries

3.11.1 Gigafactories

3.11.2 Anode material in electric vehicles

3.11.3 Recent trends in the automotive market and EVs

3.11.4 Higher costs and tight supply

3.11.5 Forecast for EVs

3.11.6 Graphite alternatives for batteries

3.12 Refractory manufacturing (Steel market)

3.13 Recarburising

3.14 Graphite shapes

3.15 Electronics

3.15.1 Thermal management

3.16 Electrode materials for fuel cells

3.17 Nuclear

3.18 Lubricants

3.19 Friction materials

3.20 Flame retardants

3.21 Solar and wind turbines

4 Company Profiles

Aben Resources

Alba Mineral Resources

Anovion Technologies

Anson Resources

Armadale Capital

Ashbury Carbons

Black Rock Mining Ltd

Blencowe Resources

BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd

Buxton Resources Limited

Canada Carbon Inc

Carbonscape

Ceylon Graphite Corp

China Minmetals Group (Heilongjiang) Graphite Industry Co

China Steel Chemical Corporation

Cocan (Hubei) Graphite Mill Inc

Doncarb Graphite LLC (EM Group)

Eagle Graphite

EcoGraf Limited

Evolution Energy Minerals

Extrativa Metalquimica SA Grafite do Brasil,

Evion Group Pty. Ltd

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd

First Graphene

Five-star New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Focus Graphite

FunktioMat Oy

Grafintec Oy

GrafTech International

Graphex Technologies LLC

Graphit Kropfmuhl GmbH

Graphite COVA GmbH

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

Graphite One, Inc

Graphjet Technology

Gratomic, Inc

Green Battery Minerals

Green Graphite Technologies

Greenwing Resources

HEG Limited

Heilongjiang Guangshengda New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Heilongjiang Aoyu Energy

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd

Hubei Hengda Graphite Shareholding

Ibiden

Infinity Stone Ventures Corporation

International Graphite Ltd

ITech Minerals Ltd

JFE Chemical Corp

Jixi Northeast Asia Mineral Resources Co., Ltd

Jixi Puchen Graphite Co., Ltd

Kaifeng Carbon

Leading Edge Materials

Lomiko Metals

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd

Mason Graphite, Inc

Mersen SA

Metals Australia Ltd

Mineral Commodities Ltd

Nacional de Grafite

Nantong Yangzi Carbon

NeoGraf Solutions, LLC

NextSource Materials Inc

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd

Northern Graphite Corporation

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc

Novonix Limited

Perpetuus Carbon Group

POSCO Future M

Power Metal Resources

Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group

Qingdao Freyr Graphite Co., Ltd

Qingdao GR-TAIDA Carbon Co., Ltd

Qingdao Haida Graphite

Quantum Graphite

Qingdao Taihelong New Energy Co., Ltd

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp

Renascor Resources Ltd

Sarytogan Graphite Ltd

SEC Carbon

SGL Carbon SE

Shanshan Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Showa Denko K.K

South Star Battery Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited

SRG Mining

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Superior Graphite

Syrah Resources Limited

Talga Resources

Tirupati Graphite plc

Tokai Carbon

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd

UP Catalyst

Vianode

Volt Resources Ltd

Walkabout Resources Ltd

Westwater Resources, Inc

Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd

Zentek Ltd

Zhanjiang Juxin New Energy Co., Ltd

